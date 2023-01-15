IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 21
Yolanda Alfred, 26, 604 Bayard #14. Violation of protective order.
Jarred Cartwright, 29, 306 3rd St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 22
Paul A. Lumpkin, 53, 52 Lafayette St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice.
Lionel James Taylor, 36, 1013 Eden St. Penalty for distribution possession with intent; resisting an officer; all drivers must be secure license; temporary plates - permitted use of; obstruction public passes; domestic abuse battery - simple assault; parole violation.
Michael Lee Guidry, 54, 1214 Thistle Trail, Houston, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Mark Hulin, 72, 7105 Lee Station Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
DECEMBER 23
Joshua Sherman, 32, 307 East Drive. Hit and run; careless operation.
Caroline Courtois, 34, 5306 Shoreline Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Charles Grant Broussard, 46, 320 Lombard St. Violation of protective order.
Jameelah Sereal, 24, 147 Parker St. Interference with the custody of a child.
Terrance Hills, 44, 405 Peak Run, Youngsville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
DECEMBER 24
Sally Delahoussaye, 57, 1609 St. Jude. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; improper lane usage; flight from an officer; expired license plate.
Raul M. Trevino, 40, 3306 Trahan Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
Roger Harrison Jr., 37, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 25
Dustin Patrick Robin, 33, 5305 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; switched plates; expired license plate; violation of registration (cancelled plate); operating vehicle while license is suspended; insurance required on vehicle (security required).
Manuel Castillo, 38, Houston, Texas. Child endangerment/domestic abuse - simple assault.
Gerrell D. Johnlewis, 31, 120 Smalley Road, Lafayette. Second degree murder; attempt; child endangerment/domestic abuse - simple assault; failure to appear.
Ashley Adams, 36, 6303 Norris Branch Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
DECEMBER 26
Marilyn LeBlanc, 40, 1225 Weeks St. Aggravated battery; child endangerment/domestic abuse - simple assault; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Zachary L. Maturin, 42, 5005 Creighton Drive. Violation of protective order.
DECEMBER 27
Diamond Edward Eugene, 32, 1400 French St. Simple robbery; simple criminal damage to property valued $1,000 to $50,000; domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
Brandy Lynn Simmons, 40, 1011 La Rue Ezebe Road. Failure to appear.
Ezekiel Anderson IV, 30, 1036 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Two counts hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 28
Marie Linda Arnold, 31, 511 Braxton Drive, Youngsville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.
Jordan Abby Billiot, 36, 702 Bonnet St. Simple battery; carjacking.
Johnathan Michael Johnson, 35, 5318 W. Old Spanish Road #6. Simple burglary.
DECEMBER 29
Kevin Paul Garrison, 28, 930 Park Ave. Failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Coby Michael Landry, 32, 5503 Jefferson Island Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense.
Keed Joseph Viator, 55, 338 Magnolia Ave. Failure to appear; theft of goods; theft of a motor vehicle.
Kerry L. Butts Jr., 27, 2402 4th St., Lot C Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Bryrick Broussard, 26, 519 St. Jude St. Aggravated flight from officer - refuse to give name/ID.
Nicholas Mark Romero, 44, 1008 W. St. Peter St. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
DECEMBER 30
Darrell Joseph Nguyen, 42, No address given. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
Keith Edward Lewis, 56, 1112 Abraham Roy St., St. Martinville. Parole violation.
Leah Renee Bourgeois, 46, 517 Joey St., Patterson. Probation violation.
DECEMBER 31
Tiffany Nikisha Tate, 41, 2145 Kaufman St., Baton Rouge. Failure to appear; rent/leased vehicle - failure to return - false representation.
Joseph Junior Arceneaux, 40, 10250 Sable Oaks Drive, Midland, Georgia. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
Marcus Robertson, 40, 2020 Butrica Ann St., Jeanerette. Three counts battery of a dating partner; failure to appear; contempt of court; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; failure to dim lights; resisting an officer; two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug.