IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 1
Trelyn Damon Guilbeau, 24, 112 Lolly Drive, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Devonte Javon Coleman, 28, 1534 St. Joseph St. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; simple battery; illegal carrying of a weapon.
JANUARY 2
Francisco Rodriguez, 25, No address given. Hold for another agency; flight from an officer - aggravated; resisting an officer; vehicle license required; ignoring yield sign; proof of insurance within vehicle; expired motor vehicle inspection; driver must be licensed; signal lamps and signal devices.
Jonathan Harmon, 45, 619 Louise St. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; unauthorized use of a movable; three counts failure to appear.
JANUARY 3
Billy Thidsorn, 21, 3614 General Bradley St. Child endangerment/domestic abuse - simple assault; interfering with emergency communication - all other; false imprisonment; self mutilation by a prisoner/all other offenses.
Rejen Olivier, 20, 509 Hawthorne St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Ashley Crochet, 36, 5615 Hwy. 14. Probation violation; possession - schedule II narcotics; violations of controlled dangerous substances.
Taya Turner, 22, 7405 W. Louisiana Highway 338, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Heather Nicole Richard, 37, 471 Canadian Lane, Church Point. Failure to appear.
Coby Sherman, 44, 1610 Coteau Road. Failure to appear.
Jeree Lasha Bell, 35, 900 Mississippi St. #D48. Simple battery of the infirm.
Collin Neville Coco, 32, 341 McArthur Drive, Sunset. Two counts failure to appear.
Michael Chesson, 63, No address given. Obscenity.
Jacob David Smith, 30, 5020 La Premiere Drive, Maurice. Flight from an officer - aggravated; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; resisting an officer; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property; when lighted lamps are required; ignoring stop sign; expired license plate; motor vehicle inspection law; insurance required on vehicle - security required; general speed law; simple criminal damage to property; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated kidnapping; generic warrant; no driver’s license in possession.
Kevin Freeman, 33, 230 Mechanic St., Franklin. Parole violation.
Kenneth Paul Williams, 60, 309 Rosier St. Two counts failure to appear; violation of protective order; domestic abuse battery - aggravated.
JANUARY 4
Frederick G. Heckelman, 53, 407 Juarez St. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; operating while intoxicated - first offense; vehicle license required; reckless operation of a vehicle; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; expired motor vehicle inspection; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Horace Walker, 39, 849 W. St. Peter St. Penalty for distribution - possession with intent; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; driver must be licensed; obstruction of justice; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; open container; head lamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles and motor driven cycles.
Travis Lomont Layne, 36, 318 Pershing St. Two counts second degree murder; criminal conspiracy; principals.
Shana Louise Broussard, 38, 510 N. Saltzman St., Kaplan. Generic warrant.
Heath Paul Freeman, 40, 1917 Coteau Holmes Hwy., St. Martinville. Theft - valued at $5,000 less than $25,000; simple burglary; possession - schedule II narcotics; failure to appear.
William J. Druilhet, 46, 216 Main St. #35, Baldwin. Failure to appear; domestic abuse battery - aggravated; false imprisonment; theft - valued at less than $1,000.
JANUARY 5
Lawrence Joshua Jenkins Jr., 27, 841 Wilson, Jeanerette. Theft - valued at less than $1,000.
Jamie Lynn Delahoussaye, 42, 500 Bull Tiger Lane. Possession - schedule II narcotics; hit and run.
Dustie Dejean, 42, 7952 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; distribution of controlled dangerous substance to person under age 18; obstruction of justice.
Kevin Hebert, 57, 5912 Hwy. 90 Lot 12. Second degree battery.