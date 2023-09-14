ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Sep 14, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:AUGUST 30Ray Granger, 36, Caffery Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language; simple assault; battery of a dating partner.SEPTEMBER 1Aalyiah Batiste, 23, Plantation Drive, Franklin. Simple battery.LaRachel Batiste, 44, Cayce Street, Franklin. Simple battery; possession of a drug paraphernalia - second offense.SEPTEMBER 3Shawn Jenkins, 46, Morris Street, Franklin. Simple assault; remaining where forbidden; disturbing the peace by intoxication; resisting an officer.SEPTEMBER 8Keenze Howard, 58, Ninth Street, Franklin. Theft; misrepresentation during booking.SEPTEMBER 9Joseph Nedd, 58, Tabor Street, Franklin. Resisting an officer; remaining where forbidden.Steve Randle, 53, Sterling Road, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.SEPTEMBER 10Harold Paul, 38, Clay Street, Franklin. Failure to appear. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Security And Public Safety See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 14, 2023 19 hrs ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athletes of the Week, Presented by HMGD New business signs in New Iberia, and #1 million in upgrades to homes and property Sugar Cane farming: From mules to drones New Iberia youth heads to New York Fashion week ‘That is what he dreams of:’ Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food’s owner will soon be a reality A birthday wish comes true thanks to Iberia Parish Sheriff Deputy Sigue New Iberia police make arrests on drive-by shooting and robbery Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week, Presented by HMGD Peculiar Kids ready to serve the youth of New Iberia Westgate drops, Loreauville rises in latest LSWA poll Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit