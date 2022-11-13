Ian P. Boutte, 28, 1520 Montagne St. Two counts failure to appear; violation of protective order; vehicle approaching or entering intersection; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Benjamine Louis Bayone III, 50, 4112 Seventh St., Alexandria. Hold for another agency.
Curston Paul Alfred, 46, 298 Eves St., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Eric Lawrence Peltier, 43, 5064 Hamm St., Franklin. Hold for another agency.
Alec Joseph Robinson, 26, 121 Shannon St., Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Phillip Kenneth Lodrigue, 42, 179 Martin Road, Franklin. Hold for another agency.
Austin Taylor Currie, 27, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Harald Mahan, 65, 8419 Hwy. 14, #8. Failure to appear.
Ronald James Trahan, 52, 902 Vermillion Square, #902. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics.
Russell Joseph Aucoin III, 27, 222 Pinaud St., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Robert Paul Dantin, 53, 1818 Armentor Road. Possession/dealing unregistered/illegally transferred weapons; distribution of counterfeit controlled substances.
Melvin David Arabie, 50, 107 Marcel St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; turning movement and required signal.
Richard Coons, 35, 4005 McAnally road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; theft valued from $500 to $999.
Donna Faye Primeaux, 47, 1419 Iberia St. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
David McClendon Dotson, 44, 466 Stella Drive, Lake Charles. Illegal possession of stolen things; issuing worthless checks; three counts forgery; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; theft valued at $25,000 or more; bank fraud.