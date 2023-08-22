ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JULY 26Jasiah Deaontaé Lewis, 19, 722 French St. Second degree murder.Aye’den Bourque, 18, 2101 Old Jeanerette Road. Identity theft.Juanesha Marie Sereal, 20, 900 Mississippi St. Simple battery.William Shelton James, 33, 900 Mississippi St. #38. Simple battery.Jessica Marie Metzel, 28, 4907 Pirates Alley. Child endangerment - domestic abuse - simple assault.Vivian Hughes-Wancewicz, 55, 504 N. Dubois Road. Aggravated assault with a firearm; simple battery.JULY 27Eric Wayne Dinette, 29, 5507 Inwood Drive, Pace, Florida. Simple criminal damage to property.Donna Faye Primeaux, 48, 1419 S 1/2 Iberia St. Possession - schedule II narcotics.Chase Michael Duhon, 23, 405 Daige St. Hold for another agency.Joshua Cade Labit, 38, 8911 Lawrence Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.Kristan Holly Washington, 34, No address given. Three counts hold for another agency.JULY 28Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.Raymond James Bernard, 35, 721 Courrege St. Operating while intoxicated - second offense.Kerry James Morris Jr., 36, 109 11th St., Lafayette. Operating while intoxicated - fourth offense.Charmaine Laquan Mouton, 29, 1525 St. Joseph St. #1. Child endangerment - domestic abuse - simple assault; failure to appear.JULY 30Jose Juan Garcia-Flores, 48, 1718 Jennifer St. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation; driver must be licensed.Brooksie Marie Robichaux, 33, 714 Orange Grove Road. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault; two counts failure to appear.Byron Lee Hogan, 36, 427 Domingue St., Jeanerette. Three counts failure to appear; hold for another agency.JULY 31Rickey Joseph Gerard Jr., 35, 4702 Plantation Village Drive #66. Two counts violation of protective order.Stephanie Brooke Proulx, 38, 1714 New Horizons Drive #149. Bank fraud.Markel Dwain Louviere, 26, 804 Texaco St. Illegal use of weapons - dangerous instrument - weapon.Jessie James Rogers Jr., 35, No address given. Hold for another agency.Jules Jordan Tripeaux, 32, 838 W. Washington St. Hold for another agency. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Most Popular TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries Body found on back porch Man identified from fatal porch shooting in New Iberia Saturday Riser signs major deal with Port of Iberia Twenty rail cars and two locomotives derailed in Monday incident Local deacon, wife showed love of Christ from others The Blessed 7: Babies born at Iberia Medical Center After Romero’s shrimp boat sinks in high seas, he takes on Gulf to live ACROSS THE BAYOU: It's like riding a bike ... or a red wagon Fines could be coming for messy trash Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit