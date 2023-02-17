IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 23
Ray Michael Francis Jr., 41, 2228 Cross Lane, Orange, Texas. Two counts failure to appear.
Jude Judah Daniels, 1742 New Horizon Drive. Two counts failure to appear.
Kenneth Dewain Stone, 59, 714 W. Grand Ave., Hot Springs, Arkansas. Hold for another agency.
JANUARY 24
Sydney Terrell Faulk, 24, 525 Silver St. Attempted first degree murder; armed robbery.
Alzina L. Sophus, 45, 1522 St. Joseph St., #1. Probation violation.
Mactaveyon Pushia, 23, 100 Chateaux Martin Drive, #205, St. Martinville. Aggravated criminal damage to property.
Chante Moesha Gums, 21, 716 Lee St. Contempt of court.
JANUARY 25
Billy James LeBlanc, 39, 494 Apricot St. Failure to appear.
Paul Henry Demouchet, 60, 98 Woodcrest Circle. Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Russell Paul Barrilleaux, 38, no address given. Possession - schedule II narcotics; failure to appear; simple burglary.
Damien N. Goodie, 39, 204 Lacolby St., Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Karrie Dean Trahan, 60, 4010 Melancon Road, #9. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Marquis Lamar Kingsby, 42, 1818 Laurent Armentor Road. Probation violation; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; number of driving lamps required or permitted; all driver’s must secure license; proof of insurance within vehicle; failue to carry registration in vehicle; expired license plate; mufflers required - prevention of excessive noise.
Lester Collins, 36, 1609 Fairmont St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Freddie Fuentes, 39, 921 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, #131. Simple burglary.
Tory Darby Montgomery, 26, 702 Linden Lewis Road, Youngsville. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 26
Herbert Jenkins Jr., 52, 309 Victoria Lights Lane, Broussard. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; speeding; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.
Devon Paul Morrison, 25, 2618 Teche Lake Canal Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; failure to appear.
Latoya Mayne, 37, 1712 Darce Alley, Jeanerette. Four counts failure to appear; Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse battery - simple assault; aggravated assault; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana.
James Cameryn Maaele, 32, 212 Jeanette St., Lafayette. Two counts failure to appear.
Valentine Bryant, 47, 302 Camellia St. Trespassing.
Jaron Jercar West, 29, 713 W. Admiral Doyle, #22. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; speeding; expired driver’s license.
Trey M. Verret, 27, 1016 Ed Broussard, Loreauville. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated.
JANUARY 27
Jennifer Lynn Norris, 44, 307 Henry St. Simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; simple escape; disturbing the peace by fighting.
Kermit Joseph Leger, 45, 201 Porter Lane, Lafayette. Home improvement fraud; two holds for other agencies; contractors - misapplication of payments prohibited.