ARREST REPORTS

May 13, 2023

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

APRIL 1
Gene Barry Butts, 35, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

APRIL 2
Ron Delone Leonard, 41, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

APRIL 3
Armond Connor, 22, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Cristian Barard, 24, Baldwin. Window tint violation; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

APRIL 11
Joseph Jerome Jessie, 44, Franklin. Reckless operation-no accident.

APRIL 15
Julie Ann Crowell, 59, Charenton. Failure to appear.

APRIL 20
Michael Day, 37, Franklin. Violation of protective orders.

Jacqueline T. Tillman, 53, Jeanerette. Assault-aggravated; criminal damage to property.

APRIL 21
Melissa Katherine Dupre, 33, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.

APRIL 26
Tydrick Chevalier, 27, New Iberia. Duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address.

Tyron Lamar Charles, 22, Baldwin. Five counts failure to appear.

James Austin Sr., 42, Franklin. Simple burglary; resisting an officer by giving false information; criminal neglect of family.

MAY 1
Javorian Trevell Conner, 30, Franklin. Failure to appear.