IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 1
Gage Michael Maturin, 24, 315 Rosier St., Youngsville. Generic warrant.
Denzell Sherman Carey, 24, 113 Marcel St. Generic warrant.
Quinlan Dequan Walker, 22, 502 W. Admiral Doyle, K2. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Jasmin Dwayne Coleman, 35, 222 W. Point Circle, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Kimberly Kay Pinion, 34, 225 W. Elm St., Crowley. Hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 2
Latdavanh A. Xanamane, 39, 44 Randolph, Forest Hills. Resisting an officer; driver must be licensed; violation of registration - cancelled plate; proof of insurance within vehicle; two holds for other agencies; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; vehicle license required; turning movement and required signals.
Dena Ann Dore, 35, 529 Amb. W. Lemelle Drive. Failure to appear.
Eric D. Henry, 38, 1525 St. Joseph, #1. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; domestic abuse battery.
Andreniki Renee Franklin, 30, 11320 Greenville Springs Road, Baton Rouge. Hold for another agency.
Michael Leonard Sampey, 53, 3606 Leonce theriot Road, #4B. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation; operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
NOVEMBER 3
Daniel Paul Guillotte, 49, 6712 Lake Peigneur Road. Two counts failure to appear; simple burglary; theft; simple criminal damage to property.
Garnet Collette, 56, 675 Mailaine St. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics.
Casey Wayne Broussard, 36, 6500 Freetown Road. Second degree battery; aggravated assault.
Henry Joseph Arceneaux, 41, 4311 Martin St. Simple burglary.
NOVEMBER 4
Herman Jabor Brown, 36, 104 Dark Alley. Battery of an emergency room personnel, emergency services; simple assault; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Benjamin David Cormier, 43, 126 Nita St. Monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; forgery.
Jamie August, 46, 420 Sorrell Road, Lot 3, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Jonathan Taylor Morgan, 38, 825 Iberia St. Probation violation.
Quinndred Lataevious Batiste, 24, 308 St. Mary St. Generic warrant.
Johnathan Michael Johnson, 35, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail Road. Three counts failure to appear.
Karla Berenice Galvan, 29, 6410 Chaparral Drive, Needville, Texas. Two counts failure to appear.
Trina Lachelle Leger, 53, 2032 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Justin Lee Hoeber, 42, 3711 Redwood Drive. Theft valued at $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500; cruelty to animals.
Jake Michael Landry, 23, 4318 Forest Leblanc Road. Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; no driver’s license in possession; owner to secure registration; proof of insurance within vehicle.
Ian Gilbert Mayfield, 32, 6201 Riverside Drive. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 5
Michael Lynn Luzier, 43, 1603 Providence St. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Michael Chesson, 63, 508 Kirk St. Probation violation.
Jamal Jerel Johnson, 28, 1411 Willow St. Theft of goods.
Sonia Frith, 58, 100 Sonny Lane, Kaplan. Operation a vehicle while intoxicated; open container.
Tiffany Arceneaux, 40, no address given. Trespassing; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 6
Bailey William Buteau, 28, 1504 Oubre Lane, St. Martinville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; no driver’s license in possession.