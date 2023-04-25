Ronald Ray Wesley Jr., 40, Jeanerette. Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; introduction of contraband.
MARCH 4
Jessica Trahan Savoie, 37, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
MARCH 7
Jasmine Rae McCoy, 29, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MARCH 9
Tina Michelle Berrios, 48, Charenton. Failure to appear.
Justin Peirre Welsh, 40, Charenton. Obstruction of justice - tampering; possession of marijuana; driver must be licensed; stop signs and yield signs.
MARCH 10
Bernard Babino, 48, Franklin. Aggravated assault; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; disturbing the peace by language.
MARCH 11
Tony Paul Hale, 45, Franklin. Contractor misapplication of funds; four counts failure to appear.
MARCH 13
Lamonta Lavont Skinner, 19, Franklin. Indecent behavior with a juvenile; computer-aided solicitation of a minor; misdemeanor sexual battery; interference with a law enforcement investigation.
Yolanda Faye Baker, 48, Franklin. Resisting arrest or officer; resisting an officer by giving false information.
Travis O’Neal Williams, 31, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
MARCH 14
Isis Imani Dapremont, 27, Franklin. Resisting arrest or officer; resisting an officer by giving false information.
MARCH 17
Charise Kay Suire, 36, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
MARCH 18
John Sillmon III, 38, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
MARCH 26
Cornelius Dondre Grimm, 28, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of legend drug without prescription; possession of schedule IV drugs; telephone calls - harassment.
MARCH 27
Stephanie Marie Vincent, 54, New Iberia. Possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamines.
MARCH 30
Jaquan Verrett, 24, Franklin. Careless operation of a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies; transactions involving drug proceeds; violation of protective orders.