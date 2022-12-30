ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Dec 30, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:NOVEMBER 15Justin Lovell, 29, Franklin. Failure to appear.NOVEMBER 17Donyll Lee Robertson, 31, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace - intoxication.Jerome Darby, 59, Franklin. Failure to appear.NOVEMBER 21Javon Kendrick Richard, 31, Cade. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of firearms in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of marijuana.David Paul Loston, 60, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.Kala Troy Franklin Jr., 22, St. Martinville. Speeding; no turning signal; no driver’s license; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal possession of a stolen firearm.NOVEMBER 22John Serrano Garcia, 32, Franklin. Failure to appear.NOVEMBER 26Jordyn Ray McCoy, 21, Franklin. Three counts failure to appear.NOVEMBER 27Joseph James, 31, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear.NOVEMBER 28Randolph Anthony Joseph, 30, Franklin. Simple battery.Leonard Joseph Romero III, 43, Franklin. Failure to appear.DECEMBER 6Anthony Williams Sr., 64, Franklin. Failure to appear.DECEMBER 7Devon Cardell Londo, 23, New Iberia. Two counts failure to appear.DECEMBER 9Willie Joseph Johnlouis Jr., 35, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.DECEMBER 11Deidra Patrice Nerve, 43, Franklin. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute.DECEMBER 14Travis Lomart Layne Jr., 36, New Iberia. Failure to appear.DECEMBER 19James Duhon III, 48, Franklin. Simple burglary; theft by fraud.DECEMBER 20Tris Evans Madison, 29, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.Tony Antonie Penns, 39, New Iberia. Failure to appear.Nick James Landry, 49, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Possession Criminal Law Crime Following Firearm Jail Marijuana Theft Burglary See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 30, 2022 9 hrs ago Most Popular St. Martinville man killed in fiery single vehicle accident New Iberia Police searching for male who allegedly shot and killed another male in domestic-related homicide Name of shooting victim released from 'domestic-related homicide' 'He knew where he wanted to go': Loreauville's Zy Alexander finds new home at LSU Buck 140’s excellent adventures include crossing river four times Two Louisiana cities among ten worst economically in U.S. Two arrested on murder charges stemming from fatal home invasion Thibodeaux retires as Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau's Executive Director NISH cruises past Abbeville in St. Martinville Holiday Classic Louisiana comes in last for being a dog-friendly state Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit