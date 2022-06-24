Purchase Access

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 18

Kient Martin, 32, Myra St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.

Susan Boyd, 58, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Theft; simple criminal damage to property.

JUNE 19

Ricky Webster, 61, Third St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing; theft; remaining where forbidden; simple assault; contraband in a penal institution.

JUNE 21

Lee Butler, 55, St. Joseph St., Franklin. Attempted theft; theft - seventh offense.

Bernard Babino, 47, Ninth St., Franklin. Failure to appear.

Altoneshia Dugas, 20, Gum St., Franklin. Failure to appear.

Susan Boyd, 58, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Theft; remaining where forbidden.

Dereke Guilbeau, 25, Hamm St., Franklin. Failure to appear.



