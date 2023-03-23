IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 22
Hayden Johnlouis, 27, 900 Mississippi St., #E-67. Failure to appear; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties; expired license plate; driver must be licensed.
Jaquandre Rosette, 23, 1004 St. Jude St. Aggravated second degree battery.
Anthony Terrell Mallery, 38, 956 N. Main St., Loreauville. Generic warrant.
Danielle Celeste Boudreaux, 49, 303 Rousseau St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Ashley Jonell Matthews, 41, 2304 Apache St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; hold for another agency.
Daeshia Latrell Meeks, 31, 1025 S. Patout. Hold for another agency; failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 23
Kevin J. Guillotte, 58, 305 Halphen St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense; resisting a police officer with force or violence; careless operation; resisting an officer.
Jamontre Carlos Batiste, 19, 5017 N. Freetown Road. Failure to appear.
Joni Lynn Owens, 43, 617 Exey Drive. Simple burglary; failure to appear.
Milton James Archangel, 34, 823 Fulton St. Failure to appear; aggravated battery.
Marlin Placide Polk, 40, 24 Cedar Hill Road. Simple possession - marijuana; domestic abuse battery - simple assault; resisting an officer.
Jason Richard Morvant, 51, 1207 Lafayette St., Abbeville. Aggravated flight from an officer; switched plates; turning movement and required signals; vehicle license required; illegally supplying a felon with a firearm.
FEBRUARY 24
Jasmine P. Derouen, 32, 1610 Martin Luther King Drive, #157, Abbeville. Four counts failure to appear.
Tayjha Tayvon Alfred, 23, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road, #40. Four counts failure to appear.
Jarrell Joseph Colbert, 29, 3107 Olivia Road. Second degree murder.
Labryant Deshawn Sparrow, 31, 309 Lewis St., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Matthew Migues-Latiolais, 31, Daspit Road. Criminal trespassing/trespassing of real property; obstruction of public passages.
Adonte Jakoby Williams, 18, 321 Tiffany St., Patterson. Hold for another agency.
Jacob H. Bourque, 36, 414 N. Landry Drive. Violation of protective order.
FEBRUARY 25
Curley Chevalier Jr., 56, 703 Buckeye. Remaining after being forbidden/trespassing/all other.
FEBRUARY 26
Julio Ceaser Castillo Santos, 36, 16168 Old Hamm Hwy. #57, Baton Rouge. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.
Darrian Michael McNeal, 42, 2514 Phyllis Drive. Improper lane usage; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana.
Laderius Taylor, 35, 1549 Copp St., Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder; two counts aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated criminal damage to property; ignoring stop sign; turning movement and required signals; aggravated resisting an officer; two counts simple criminal damage to property valued from $0 to $999.
Ashley Ann Perkins, 34, 115 Ellie Drive, Youngsville. Prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; possession - schedule II narcotics; simple escape; failure to appear.
Adrienne Nicole Evans, 41, 725 Mary St., #B3. Simple assault.
FEBRUARY 27
Courtney Renee Fontenette, 24, 722 Courrege St. Two counts simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; head lamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles.
Troy Benjamin, 33, 2218 Grand Prairie. Domestic abuse/simple assault - child endangerment; theft of items valued from $0 to $500; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lance Anthony Francis, 40, 502 Cora St., St. Martinville. Five counts failure to appear.
Michael Mora, 32, 198 Pelican Ave., #1, Lake Arthur. Probation violation.
Dennis Wayne Moncreary, 38, 120 Herdsman Road, Duson. Criminal mischief/giving a false report/complaint.
John Van Pham, 38, 1513 Claude Viator Road. Two counts failure to appear; penalty for distribution and possession with intent; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; no seat belt; use of wireless devices for texting prohibited.
Krista N. Etie, 30, 1314 Ed Broussard Road. Two counts failure to appear; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
Jacob Yarbrough, 30, 2409 Rose Lane. Theft of items valued from $0 to $500; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.