ARREST REPORTS

Aug 12, 2023

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 31
Bryson Shane Gaspard, 23, Baldwin. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

AUGUST 1
Winter Nicole Verrett, 39, Franklin. Failure to appear.

AUGUST 2
Damien Aurelius Hale, 33, Franklin. Simple assault.
Alton Michael Kemp Jr., 36, Franklin. Failure to appear.

AUGUST 5
Clayton Tardy Jr., 61, Baldwin. Theft; expired driver's license; no insurance; no license plates; failure of owner to secure registration.
Michael Brandon Cocke, 34, Charenton. Indecent behavior with a juvenile; sexual battery - rubbing, touching.