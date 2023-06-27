ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 15Richard Wendell Welch Jr., 59, Franklin. Failure to appear.Kenneth Kendell Lee, 44, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.JUNE 16Eric Dewayne Hunt, 46, Franklin. Four counts failure to appear.JUNE 19Namus Curtis Rhine, 33, Franklin. Failure to appear. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Police Most Popular List of New Iberia businesses and homes making $1 million in investments Photos: Iberia Parish Sheriff deputies stop home invasion BERRY TALES: A Pool at the Park Women making a difference to be honored Friday Ditch family donates $30,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs facility A hopeful solution: Acadiana Boys and Girls Club groundbreaking Something different: Paranormal investigation in New Iberia ARREST REPORTS We went to a cemetery and put up a carnival New iberia City Council approves demolition list of homes, properties Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit