IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 17
Ramon Paul, 29, 1009 Shelton Ave. Probation violation.
Kawaun Anderson, 31, 703 Twenty Arpent Road. Failure to appear; simple battery.
Tiara Kiana White, 25, 900 Mississippi St., #69. Simple arson.
Terrance Charles Sohm, 54, no address given. Obstruction of public passages.
Aaron Paul Hebert, no address given. Criminal trespassing/all other offenses.
Joseph J. Romero, 45, 4805 Avery Island Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; stalking; violation of protective order; failure to appear.
Michael Tyrone, 55, no address given. Theft of items valued from $0 to $500; parole violation.
Michael Bowen, 39, 1316 Washing St., Natchitoches. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
John Grady Delahoussaye, 48, 8519 La. Hwy. 14. Two generic warrants; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; theft of items valued from $0 to $500; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
FEBRUARY 18
Tobias Anthony Boutte, 41, 1608 Zez St. Attempted second degree murder.
Brooklynn M. Mason, 23, 909 Comeaux Road. Simple burglary/movable or immovable; bank fraud; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
Justin Luke Wardlow, 20, 1001 Robertson St., Henderson. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; domestic abuse battery - simple assault; false imprisonment; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple burglary - theft from a motor vehicle; bank fraud, theft of items valued from $0 to $500; hold for another agency.
Bradley Lewis Jr., 23, 2500 Brenda Drive. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a firearm; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
FEBRUARY 19
Charmaine Laquan Mouton, 29, 602 Hebert St. Aggravated battery of a dating partner - strangulation - aggravated assault; theft of items valued from $0 to $500; two counts failure to appear; hold for another agency.
Dustin Michael Means, 31, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Jacob Paul Simon, 36, 201 Parkview Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Terrance Deshawn Adkins II, 25, 1400 French St., #35. Aggravated assault with a firearm; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; child desertion; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple battery.
Allison Marie Stokes, 32, 3170 Olivia Road. Possession - schedule IV.
Cameron Jude Bouton, 22, 1113 Church Ave., Kaplan. Hold for another agency.
Kevin Zachery Buteaux, 25, 4816 Jasper Road, Lot 1. Flight from an officer; window tint.
Tashannon Silas, 25, 830-1/2 Canal St., B-12, Jeanerette. Driver must be licensed; failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 20
Nerrissa Ledet, 32, 613 Louise St. Battery of a police officer.
Shanique Nicole Caliste, 27, 133 Cotton St. Probation violation.
Elias James Charles, 59, 248 Hyacinth St., St. Martinville. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Angeline Marie Carline, 38, 147 Bon Jovi Blvd., Gray. Hold for another agency.
Kiva E. Gilton, 28, 123 Louis Lane, Napoleonville. Hold for another agency.
Meghan Rebekah Scarbrough, 34, 1098 Hwy. 662, Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Brittany A. Courville, 30, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road, #103. Theft of items valued from $0 to $500; two counts failure to appear.
Caiden Ray Sheridan, 19, 105 Tara Drive, #147, Youngsville. Second degree murder.
FEBRUARY 21
Irving Collins Jr., 46, 1214 Corinne St. Four counts simple burglary; resisting an officer; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew James Johnson, 28, no address given. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - marijuana; probation violation.
Morris Jonell Collins, 575 Lafayette St. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
Clifton Rochon, 43, 1407 Jamie Drive. Disturbing the peace.