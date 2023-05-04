ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMEMTThe following were booked into the parish jail:MARCH 18Devon Marks, 26, Rod Lane, Baldwin. Failure to appear.MARCH 31Dwayne Collins, 46, Martin Luther King Road, Charenton. Fugitive warrant - failure to appear; possession of schedule I (marijuana).CJ Ann Bonin, 28, Deare Street, New Iberia. Distribution of schedule I (marijuana).Cherie Welch, 30, Teche Court Street, Baldwin. Principal to distribution of schedule I (marijuana). Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Security And Public Safety Most Popular Athlete of the Week Roi Anthony signs major recording deal with ONErpm School or State?: Two CHS athletes choose senior week festivities over tennis state championship Accident on Center Street kills one on bike Permits issued for new homes, pools and sheds in New Iberia Building permits for new Waffle House and other business remodels St. Martinville man killed in Lafayette shooting, five others wounded Loreauville, Delcambre advance to baseball playoff quarterfinals Making legal work a thing of beauty: Bellefontaine Law Firm earns Garden of the Month Savoy’s PB&J bladed jig hooks bass when it counts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit