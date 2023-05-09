IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 22
Earl James Sampy, 44, 609 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Coby Sherman, 44, 7303 Lake Peigneur Road. Two counts failure to appear.
Ne’Tron Ezekiel Lambert, 25, 1409 Pelican St. Hold for another agency.
Tiequin Daymore Allen Sr., 24, 528 E. Trappey St., Jeanerette. Simple escape; three counts failure to appear; domestic abuse battery - simple assault; simple robbery; unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle; simple criminal damage to property $0-$999; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession - schedule II narcotics; flight from an officer - aggravated; driver must be licensed.
Devante Sons, 23, 5716 Ponderosa Drive. Simple burglary; failure to appear; unauthorized use of a movable.
Jerome Davis Jr., 50, 614 Charles St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; violation of protective order; hold for another agency.
MARCH 23
Kelsey Lamont Alexander Jr., 20, 328 W. Dale St. Violations of controlled dangerous substances law; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substance; driver must be licensed; tail lamps.
Jason Alan Cherrie, 47, 4211 Baycedar Lane, Pace, Florida. Probation violation.
Tramichael Deshawn-Bradle Polk, 32, 910 Cypremont St., Jeanerette. Possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers or marks; trespassing; second degree rape/vaginal; hold for another agency.
Shawanda Lynn Nevils, 40, 313 S. Standord St., Sulphur. Accessories after the fact; second degree murder/drugs/narcotics.
Todd Moreaux, 36, 5019 Babineaux Road. Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Harald Mahan, 65, 8419 Hwy. 14 #8. Two counts failure to appear.
Kachic Jame Comeaux, 37, 1317 Oak Creek Drive. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Cody James Menard, 34, 212 Sojourner Road. Flight from an officer - aggravated; no seat belt; resisting an officer; owner to secure registration; insurance required on vehicle (security required); simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substance; switched plates; expired motor vehicle inspection; operating vehicle while license is suspended; failure to appear.
MARCH 24
Edward Chase Linscomb II, 21, 10803 Greencreek Drive #1202, Houston, Texas. Illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon.
Dean Anthony Bentley, 34, 4614 L Theriot Road. Two counts failure to appear.
Joseph T. Babineaux Jr., 42, 2820 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Dontavius Marques Davis, 34, 2128 Main St., Jeanerette. Four counts failure to appear; hold for another agency; illegal possession of stolen things $500+; ignoring stop sign; expired motor vehicle inspection; vehicle license required.
Troy Jerome Thibodeaux Jr., 24, 1017 Ann St. Child endangerment/domestic abuse simple assault.
Kevin John Bourque, 49, 1010 Broussard Drive, Breaux Bridge. Probation violation.
Richard Jerome Sauce, 47, 3213 E. Old Spanish Trail Lot 22. Four counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; simple assault; criminal assault; criminal trespass/all other offenses.
MARCH 25
Quateka Monique Saunder, 49, 1217 St. Jude St. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; following too close.
MARCH 26
Emmanuel L. Flugence, 25, 200 4th St., Youngsville. Attempt on police officer; two counts home invasion; simple criminal damage to property $1,000-$50,000; false imprisonment.
Lance Michael Hankins, 30, 1011 French St. Simple criminal damage to property $1,000-$50,000.
Ashley Nicole Thibodeaux, 38, 5716 Ponderosa Drive. Probation violation.
Lois Ann Brown, 55, no address given. Aggravated burglary (reported as a burglary); simple criminal damage to property $0-$999; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer - simple; failure to appear.
MARCH 27
Jin Lee Louangthirath, 21, 936 Lynn Circle. Armed robbery.
Edward Lee, 33, 1712 Necotown Road. Child endangerment/domestic abuse/simple assault; domestic abuse battery - strangulation/aggravated assault.
Nikki Rae Richardson, 29, 1466 Providence St. Possession with intent to distribute schedule I; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; illegal use controlled dangerous substances/minor.
Lambert Cormier II, 27, 1466 Providence St. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; illegal use controlled dangerous substances/minor.