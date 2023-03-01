IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 6
John Joseph Nesler, 58, 1626 Dexter Woods Road, Cordova, Tennessee. Generic warrant.
Bradley Venturato, 26, 1518 Anderson St. Theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
Lester Collins, 37, 1609 Fairmont St., Abbeville. Parole violation.
Robert Henry Ruehle, 43, 9315 Deville Road, Erath. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; flight from an officer; bicycle - front lamps and side and rear reflectors; driving on right side of road; probation violation.
FEBRUARY 7
Blair Michelle Derouen, 33, 7301 Lee Station Road. Five counts failure to appear; simple burglary.
Leah Rebert, 35, 3219 Coteau Holmes Road, St. Martinville. Contempt of court.
Jaquialen Jajuan Ajano Allen, 21, 914 Westend Drive. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
FEBRUARY 8
Raul M. Trevizo, 40, 709 Leroy St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; traffic control signals - red light, etc.
Jarred Jude Waguespack, 38, 106 Windrow Drive, Broussard. Aggravated domestic abuse battery; aggravated criminal damage to property.
Christian Blair Antoine, 30, 1706 S. Gibbs Lane. Two counts possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; two counts second or subsequent offenses; two counts transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; failure to appear.
Ashley Nicole Clark, 38, 128 Wren St., Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Chrystal Gayle Clues, 42, 108 Greenville Drive, Carencro. Hold for another agency.
Lance Simon, 37, 212 Rosier St. Attempted first degree murder.
Lionell Kentrell Smothers, 23, 801 Vicknair Road. Simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of protective order; view out/in through windshield/windows; general speed law; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; two counts failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 9
Marcus Joseph Johnson, 29, 603 N. Washington St., Lafayette. Simple criminal damage to property.
Dylan D. Jenkins, 23, 2710 Hwy. 304, Smithville, Texas. Monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions.
Trevor Houston Roberts, 35, 3052 Oak St., Wisner. Possession - schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
Drake James Landry, 23, 224 Guadaloupe St. Failure to appear.
Skyler Anthony Meyers, 32, 208 L. Dubois Road. Second degree battery.
Kelsey Lamont Alexander, 20, 1799 Corley St., Beaumont, Texas. Failure to appear.
Brian Edward Riley, 52, 730 Rosalie St. Theft of items valued less than $1,000; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Jakeem Henry, 28, 1218 W. Main St. Aggravated assault - domestic abuse - child endangerment; simple possession - marijuana; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor.
FEBRUARY 10
Guy Decoute Jr., 24, 1289 Saddler St. Turkey Creek. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
Donielle A. Bienvenu, 47, 705 Dugas St., #A. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Aaron Paul Hebert, 28, no address given. Failure to appear.
Reginald T. Martin, 47, 534 Park Ave. Hold for another agency.
Raymore J. Alexander, 27, 807 S. Easy St., Abbeville. Two counts failure to appear; resisting an officer.
Jacob Pourciaux, 48, 1023 Mustang Circle, St. Martinville. Bank fraud; forgery.
Tasha Lynn Soprano, 42, 806 Foster Drive. Failure to appear.
Skytrel Joseph Archangel, 33, 1302 Walton St. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; ignoring stop sign; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts failure to appear.