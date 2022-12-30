IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 15
Camille Lashelle Alfred, 24, 333 Beau Basin, Lafayette. Attempted first degree murder; obstruction of justice; attempted armed robbery.
Colby Ryan Mann, 28, 1289 Leed Champagne Road, St. Martinville. Two counts domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property; false imprisonment; failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 16
Antoine Francis Jones, 33, 303 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Failure to appear; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; owner to secure registration; first degree murder; attempt; second degree murder; generic warrant; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Diego James Narcisse, 23, 703 Myrtis St. Armed robbery; attempt; armed robbery.
Dylan Jacob White, 21, 911 Henshaw Drive. Three counts obscenity; first degree murder.
Jerome Anthony Davis, 36, 297 Camelia St. Aggravated second degree battery; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; home invasion; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Dwight Paul Williams, 37, 409 Johnston St. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon; domestic abuse - aggravated assault; aggravated domestic abuse battery - strangulation; domestic abuse - child endangerment - simple assault; telephone communications/e-communications/improper language/harassment.
Anthony Clark Manuel, 54, 723 Kent St., Jeanerette. Simple assault; telephone communications/e-communications/improper language/harassment.
Isiah Keith Blanchard, 25, 1325 Jane St. Probation violation.
Darrell James Hall Jr., 33, 1315 Jordan St. Violation of protective order.
NOVEMBER 17
Casey Barton Aucoin, 41, 213 Colgin St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Joseph James Verret, 42, 7019 Loreauville Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; contraband taking to/from penal institution; trespassing.
Tanner Joseph Andrus, 43, 1802 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency; failure to appear.
Jamie Lynn Delahoussaye, 42, 500 Bull Tiger Lane. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; hit and run.
Derrick Johnson, 27, 609 L. Dubois Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Stephan Artreal Fontenot, 23, 1004 West End. Failure to appear.
Theotis Deal, 32, 1211 Main St., #131. Two counts failure to appear.