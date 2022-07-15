Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 26

Travion White, 20, Commercial St., Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.

JUNE 29

Mary Porras, 51, Bayouview Drive, Franklin. Attempted theft.

JUNE 30

Tonya Jenkins, 50, Iberia St., Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.

Rachelle Dupre, 38, Donna Drive, Franklin. Theft.

Jermaine Rideaux, 34, Anderson St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.

JULY 8

Deondric Butler, 27, Ninth St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.

Gerald Dupas, 36, Iberia St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.



Tags