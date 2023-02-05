ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Feb 5, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JANUARY 20Jason Drexler, 45, Kerry Street, Baldwin. Operating vehicle while license is suspended.JANUARY 21Steven Batiste, 53, Hamilton Street, Franklin. Aggravated battery; cruelty to the infirm.JANUARY 22Patrick Jackson, 65, Anderson Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.JANUARY 30Ronnie Boatman, 44, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Theft; resisting an officer.JANUARY 31Earl Landry, 41, Eagle Street, Franklin. Two counts domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; cruelty to juveniles; simple criminal damage to property. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian 2 hrs ago Most Popular Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit