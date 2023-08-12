ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Aug 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JULY 27Ariel Brown, 40, Easy Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.Raymond White, 39, Theresa Street, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; reckless operation of a vehicle; simple criminal damage to property.Jarmontay Robertson, 29, Robertson Street, Franklin. Resisting an officer; aggravated second degree battery; failure to appear.JULY 28David Madison, 59, Iberia Street, Franklin. Simple battery.JULY 31Shontranice McDaniel, 28, Robertson Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.Joseph Demarco, 58, Genevieve Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.AUGUST 1Randolph Joseph, 31, Third Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace; remaining where forbidden; resisting an officer with force.Joseph Thomas, 61, Myra Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; possession of schedule II narcotics - cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.AUGUST 2Jumichael Smith, 44, Sixth Street, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.AUGUST 3Clayton Holland, 43, Alpha Street, Franklin. Failure to return leased movable. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Security And Public Safety See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian August 12, 2023 1 hr ago Most Popular Two killed in Jeanerette crash Antoine named as next Westgate track and field coach Khamphilavong, Landry, Migues wrap up second straight AOY title Back where they started: Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor in original building New Iberia's Hebert selected first female chair with Louisiana Automotive Dealers Association Westgate football players enjoy camaraderie, community support during lock-in Arrest after man shot and killed in New Iberia ARREST REPORTS Input given for New Iberia skate park Loreauville’s best host Alumni Supper in support of Tigers football Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit