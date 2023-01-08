IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 9
Datelle L. Lewis, 24, 711 W. Clayborn St., St. Martinville. Probation violation; failure to appear; generic warrant.
Frederick John Bell, 64, 121 W. Main St. Switched plates; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; owner to secure registration; possession - schedule II narcotics; parole violation.
Claunette W. Johnlouis, 36, 603 N. Washington St., Lafayette. Two counts failure to appear; sale/exhibit/distribution harmful materials to minors; aggravated assault.
Ferontay Ali Sigure, 21, 521 Johnson St. Two counts simple burglary; home invasion; simple robbery.
Abrean B. Edwards, 26, 901 Martin Luther King, Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Jamie Lynn Delahoussaye, 42, 500 Bull Tiger Lane. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; hit and run.
Toby Roy Breaux, 39, 505 Wiltz St., #3. Failure to appear.
Quinn O’Bryant Lewis, 36, 1414 Cypremort Road, Jeanerette. Child endangerment - domestic abuse simple assault.
Courtney LeBlanc, 86, 1225 Gail St. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
DECEMBER 10
Shawntell Lewis Harrell, 45, 1522 McLemore St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; improper lane usage.
Kaydon Anthony Lewis, 18, 100 Frost Grove Drive, Youngsville. Armed robbery; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
DECEMBER 11
Dylan M. Smelley, 24, 1608 Cole Drive. Hold for another agency.
Carter Herbert Johnson, 49, 710 Henshaw Drive. Monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions.
Justin Clay Bourque, 22, 600 E. Oak St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Brady Jude Burke, 27, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road, #43. Failure to appear.
Scott Joseph Bouillion, 43, 5617 Norris Road. Two counts failure to appear.
DECEMBER 12
Bradley Lewis Jr., 23, 5817 Coteau Road. Failure to appear.
Jake Michael Landry, 23, 4318 Forest LeBlanc Road. Second degree sexual battery; second degree battery; domestic abuse battery - strangulation - aggravated assault; child endangerment - domestic abuse - simple assault.
Johntell Lee Williams, 27, 907 Jane St. Battery of a police officer; aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery - aggravated; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Harold Jones Jr., 52, 920 Plaza Village Drive, Lafayette. Illegal possession of stolen things.
Christian Blair Antoine, 30, 1706 S. Gibbs Lane. Generic warrant; failure to appear.
Gaston Patrick Grow, 35, 5206 Norris Road, #1. Four counts failure to appear.
Jason Gerald Copper, 24, 211 Daspit Road. Probation violation.
Tanner Joseph Scarbrough, 22, 219 Patton St., Lot #3, Morgan City. Parole violation.
Deana Lawson, 39, 5819 Derouen Road. Forgery; misrepresent during issuance of misdemeanor summons.
DECEMBER 13
Brittany Nicole Papillion, 28, 1321 Weeks St. Three counts failure to appear.
Marlin Dennis Pernell, 21, 1219 St. Jude St. Manslaughter.
Dequincy Jovon Sereal, 33, 315 W. Pershing St. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault; stalking; violation of protective order.
Marcus Joseph Johnson, 28, 603 N. Washington St., Lafayette. Two counts theft of goods; contempt of court.
Senovia Washington, 23, 101 Lagrange Alley. Two counts failure to appear; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; driver must be licensed; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.