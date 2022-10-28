IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 23
Haleigh Janee McBride, 36, 309 East Drive. Two counts failure to appear; simple battery; theft valued at less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property; simple burglary of movable or immovable.
Travis David Maturin, 33, 3301 Railroad Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; second or subsequent offenses; possession with intent to distribute - marijuana; manufacture, distribution possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana.
Carlie Carol Adams, 22, 1002 A St., Franklin. Probation violation.
Charles Davin Burbank, 39, 1629 Casa Calvo St., New Orleans. Illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500.
Jackson Chandakham, 42, 3009 Vientiane St. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice.
Shayna Darlene Romero, 34, 220 Caledonia Drive, Lafayette. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Garnet Collette, 56, 675 Mailaine St. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics.
Donald Campbell Jr., 55, 1607 Charity St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
SEPTEMBER 24
Gage Michael Maturin, 24, 840 Austin Road, Youngsville. Generic warrant.
Kenneth Washington, 40, 2227 Toldeano St., New Orleans. Generic warrant.
Willie Francisco, 35, 1101 Cherokee St., Generic warrant.
SEPTEMBER 25
Shalisa Shanay Turner, 31, 1502 St. Jude Ave. Aggravated battery; domestic abuse simple assault - child endangerment.
Jamontre C. Batiste, 19, 1603 St. Jude Ave. Illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon.
Kaleb Shane Calloway, 25, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Domestic abuse simple assault - child endangerment; false imprisonment; resisting an officer.
SEPTEMBER 26
Lorey John Ledet, 52, 7109 Ozenne Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Joseph Lee Charles, 35, 1231 S. Corinne St. Cruelty to animals.
Gaven Gasten Touchet, 23, 609 S. Young St., Abbeville. Third degree rape.
SEPTEMBER 27
Ladana Monique Stanton, 38, 403 Caroline St. Child desertion; resisting an officer; two counts failure to appear.
Melanie Claire Poole, 39, 107 Leitmeyer St. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics.
Davontre Damarco Henderson, 23, 708 Hubertville Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Natasha J. Prejean, 29, 2207 N. Neco Town Road. Two counts failure to appear.
Kayle Michelle Hebert, 20, 1123 Seiber Road, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse battery; disturbing the peace by fighting.
Christopher L. Jefferson, 54, 1816 Wanda St. Probation violation.
SEPTEMBER 28
Anthony Terrell Mallery, 37, 956 N. Main St., Loreauville. Generic warrant.
Jacob S. Williams, 31, 900 Mississippi St., F88. Parole violation.
SEPTEMBER 29
Ryan J. Delahoussaye, 34, no address given. Disarming of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; failure to appear; unlawful use of a driver’s license; expired license plate.
Damien N. Goodie, 38, 204 Lacolby St., Lafayette. Generic warrant.
SEPTEMBER 30
Shea J. Barton, 30, 2134 Ada Road, Erath. Probation violation.
Matthew Migues-Latiolais, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after forbidden; trespassing.
Bailey James Floyd, 24, 337-1/2 Weeks St. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; aggravated battery.
Lance Scott Seneca, 43, 1119 Julia St., #B. Simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple criminal damage to property; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; two counts forgery.