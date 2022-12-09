IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 25
Jessie Isaac Fernandez, 28, 322 Front St. Violation of protective order; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Lakisha Lesle Butler, 37, 502 Harriet St. Contempt of court.
Joseph Anthony, 65, 718 Twenty Arpent Road. Contempt of court.
Monique Marie Ledet, 36, 403 Baptiste Circle, Houma. Generic warrant.
Victoria Michelle Danos, 19, 149 Hwy. 55, Bourg. Generic warrant.
Jessica Jasmine Shuff, 22, 1205 Main St., Elton. Generic warrant.
Christopher Barnett, 50, 540 US Hwy. 63N, Warren, Arkansas. Unauthorized use of a movable.
Colby Michael Broussard, 21, 514 Pershing St. Aggravated battery.
OCTOBER 26
Skye Nicole Ohowell, 35, 129 Robertson St. Failure to appear; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrance Charles Sohm, 54, no address given. Trespassing; simple possession - marijuana.
Justin J. Alleman, 30, 1714 New Horizon Drive, #186. Hold for another agency; parole violation.
Drew Gerard Hebert, 33, 1515 Mouret St., Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen things; proper equipment required on vehicles - display of; no proof of insurance within vehicle.
Kentrelle Beasley, 41, 419 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500; failure to appear.
Kenneth Gary, 20, 214 Thibs Drive. Failure to appear.
Jeremi Green, 38, 335 Deare St. Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession/dealing firearms with obliterated numbers/marks; two counts possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal use of a weapon; aggravated battery; attempt; manslaughter; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; firearm-free zone, notice, signs; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; second or subsequent offenses.
OCTOBER 27
Samantha Jade Gardipee, 24, 3928 Catahoula Hwy., St. Martinville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Chase Romero, 32, 3110 Coteau Holmes Road. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 28
Darika R. Hill, 34, 1314 Oak Creek Drive. Contempt of court.
Deshanna Francis, 27, 900-1/2 Ann St. Attempted second degree murder.
OCTOBER 30
Virginia Jo Granger, 22, 4909 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Kerri Breon White, 26, 2790 Rodeo Road, Abbeville. Second degree battery.
OCTOBER 31
Teresa Marie Collins, 42, 1004 Mississippi St. theft of goods valued at $1,500 and over; issuing worthless checks; failure to appear.
Ingrid Agnes Romauch, 67, 101 Wilboum Blvd., #905, Lafayette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
Chad Anthony Touchet, 46, 1317 Migues Road. Hold for another agency.
Jarvis Lee Robertson, 38, 2012 Patricia Ann Lane, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer; simple assault; threatening public official; failure to appear; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Kenneth Lee Martin Jr., 41, 403 Mullins Road. Registration of sex offenders.