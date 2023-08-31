ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Aug 31, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:AUGUST 18Renard Collins, 33, Mary Garret Road, Franklin. Aggravated rape.Jodrick Allen, 33, Kern Street, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.AUGUST 21Elizabeth Daniels, 21, Robertson Street, Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.Matthew Guienze, 32, Darce Drive, Franklin. Aggravated rape.Shaquita Clark, 39, Ninth Street, Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm.Joseph Nedd, 58, Tabor Street, Franklin. Theft; failure to appear.AUGUST 24Jaydon Richard, 18, Lee Charles Street, Franklin. Cruelty to the infirmed.AUGUST 27Hunter Boudreaux, 21, Bigler Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.Steven Richard, 42, Anderson Street, Franklin. Two counts theft of utility property; resisting an officer.AUGUST 28Michael Darby, 65, Tenth Street, Franklin. Simple burglary. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Security And Public Safety See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian August 31, 2023 15 hrs ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week, Presented by HMGD Jeanerette to hold first French bread festival The 16 marriage licenses from the Iberia Parish Clerk fo the Courts office What a ‘wacky’ way to finish 2023 as Theriot, Savoy catch 1 to be No.1 Ricky Gonsoulin announces withdrawal from Parish Presidents race OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Baquet, others looking forward to CHS Fishing’s 3rd year in LHSBN Public help sought in locating Iberia Parish woman LSWA preseason high school football polls, Week 0 TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries Four of the Teche Area's best teams take part in Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit