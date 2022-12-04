ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:OCTOBER 25Quincy Sam, 40, Easy St., Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a dating partner.Gilbert Folks, 65, Lacy St., Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.OCTOBER 27Alita Tabb, 23, Deslignes Road, Baldwin. Theft; failure to appear.NOVEMBER 1Lynn Lovell Jr., 49, Kirk St., Franklin. Obscenity; possession of drug paraphernalia.Darren Darby, 28, Isabella St., Franklin. Simple robbery; parole violation.NOVEMBER 2Robert Stevens, 51, Birch St., Franklin. Two counts failure to register and notify as sex offender or child predator; failure to comply with provision of supervised release.Jumichael Smith, 43, Sixth St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication; battery of a dating partner.Cora Brown, 66, Hamilton St., Franklin. Aggravated battery.NOVEMBER 3Dereke Guilbeau, 25, Hamm St., Franklin. Reckless operation of an off-road vehicle on a public roadway.NOVEMBER 4William Moore, 24, Robert St., Franklin. Failure to appear.NOVEMBER 8Harold Dugas, 47, Jackson St., Franklin. Possession of a firearm by as convicted felon; failure to appear.NOVEMBER 10Jordan McDaniel, 29, West Third St., Franklin. Simple battery; simple criminal damage to property.NOVEMBER 12Jason Giroir, 44, Cedar St., Franklin. Theft.NOVEMBER 14Jordan McDaniel, 29, Third St., Franklin. Probation violation. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Franklin Crime Criminal Law Violation Theft Following Police Possession Battery See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 4, 2022 1 hr ago Most Popular Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit