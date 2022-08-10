IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 16
Jacque Derouen, 55, 1034 Poydras Place, Breaux Bridge. Two counts failure to appear.
Emile Davis Jr., 54, 24 Cedar Hill Circle. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden; disturbing the peace - drunkenness; disturbing the peace - language/disorderly conduct.
Murray Benoit, 51, 800 S. Corrine St. Failure to appear.
Hunter Klien Broussard, 19, 112 Wallingsfort Circle, Youngsville. Failure to appear.
Quincy Demetrus Sereal, 45, 116 Nolan Duchane St., Jeanerette. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - marijuana; possession - schedule V; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; expired motor vehicle inspections sticker; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; head lamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles and motor driver cycles; proof of insurance within vehicle; hold for another agency.
Brenda Joyce Collins, 22, 703 Fulton St. Failure to appear; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault.
Kiarra Monique Wiltz, 30, 1825 Julia St. Two counts failure to appear.
Kenneth Washington, 30, 2227 Toledano St., New Orleans. Generic warrant.
JULY 17
Joseph Andy Broussard, 25, 7612 Soileau Road. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; tail lamps.
Jake Freeman, 41, 1917 Coteau Holmes Hwy. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charlie Hurst, 54, 624 Trappey St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Lance Micah Leleux, 31, 1011 La Ru De Ezebe. Simple criminal damage to property; two counts failure to appear.
John Evans Dupre, 29, 1815 W. Port St., Abbeville. Second degree murder.
Lois Ann Brown, 54, 605-1/2 Lombard St. Entry or remaining in place after being forbidden.
JULY 18
Damon Allen Smith, 20, illegal possession of stolen firearms; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Felton Paul Fontenette, 51, 722 Isadore St., St. Martinville. Theft of items valued over $300; aggravated second degree battery; negligent injuring; two counts failure to appear.
Kalib Polite, 18, 1302 Walton St. Simple burglary.
Jacoby Lively, 32, 1909 Church St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; speeding.
Brittany Angel Comeaux, 27, 829 W. Main St. Turning movement and required signal; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession - schedule II narcotics.
JULY 19
Britany Nicole Louviere, 25, 1018 Coteau Holmes, St. Martinville. Three counts failure to appear; theft of items valued over $1,500; prohibited acts - schedule III - penalties; theft of a motor vehicle.
Victoria Lynn Sonnier, 29, 1708 Julia St. Principals; theft of goods over $1,500.
Courtney Jeanee Gary, 26, 2313 Rose Lane. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession - schedule II narcotics; illegal use controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; principals; second degree murder.
Eddie Leroy Jones, 27, 2313 Rose Lane. Second degree murder; cruelty to animals; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession - schedule II narcotics; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor; second or subsequent offenses; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; ignoring stop sign; general speed law.
Jason M. Lawrence, 37, 215 S. Lasalle St. Failure to appear.
Horace Williams, 43, no address given. Stalking.
Tyler Daniel Cressonie, 36, 4600 Mandy Drive. Simple kidnapping; domestic abuse battery; resisting a police officer with force or violence; flight from an officer; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
JULY 20
Tyrone Steven Hensley, 61, 603 Rogers St., #14. Parole violation.
Melanie Claire Poole, 39, 107 Leitmeyer St. Theft of items valued at $0 to $500; failure to appear; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; expired driver’s license; insurance required on vehicle - security required; two counts probation violation.
Breon Edward Broussard, 25, 10721 Sandra Dr. Circle, Kaplan. Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim; failure to appear.
Jessica Renee Hall, 30, 310 S. Lewis St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; aggravated assault.
JULY 21
Quincy Demetrus Sereal Jr., 25, 322 Deare St., #37. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Robert Edward Wright, 67, 1225 Lawrence Road, #1525, Kemah, Texas. Generic warrant.
Carlos M. Perez-Centelles, 30, no address given. Generic warrant.
Sky Michael Leger, 22, 3601 Livingston Road, Lot 4. Simple burglary.
Chazz Brandon Franks, 25, 109 Monterey St. Domestic abuse battery.