ARREST REPORTS
Aug 26, 2023

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 25
Paul Larue Cleveland, 43, 1621 Federal Ave., Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Russell Paul Barrilleaux, 38, No address given. Probation violation; remaining after being forbidden - trespassing; simple criminal damage to property.
Brandee Moss, 30, 731 Field St. Probation violation.
Charles Ray Frederick Sr., 72, 602 McDonald St. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.