ARREST REPORTS

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 19
Carlin David Stelly, 45, Franklin. Violation of protective orders; failure to appear.

MAY 22
Scottie James Black, 34, Charenton. Theft; criminal trespass; criminal damage to property; obstruction of highway.

JUNE 6
Ben Patrick Louviere, 44, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JUNE 8
Dwayne Anthony August, 27, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace - intoxicated.

Garnet Marie Collette, 57, Charenton. Possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

JUNE 9
Antoine David Booker, 38, Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.

JUNE 10
Jordan Jamal Guilbeau, 26, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JUNE 11
Michael Ray Payton, 35, Franklin. Second degree battery; failure to appear.