ARREST REPORTS

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:

SEPTEMBER 1
George Charles Oubre Jr., 57, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Megan Elizabeth Hatcherson, 35, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Cameron Mitchell, 23, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.

SEPTEMBER 2
Mavis Sue Pontiff, 49, Franklin. Theft; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule II drugs.
Byron Keith Wesley, 25, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting; two counts resisting arrest or officer.

SEPTEMBER 5
John Paul Ashmore, 52, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Mitchell Alen Martin, 38, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated.

SEPTEMBER 6
Kenneth Kendell Lee, 44, Franklin. Battery on a police officer; resisting arrest or officer.