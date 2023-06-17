IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 14
Matthew James Davey, 30, 123 Cane Ridge Circle, Lafayette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.
Lacey Nicole Strahan, 28, 3121 Shreveport Hwy., Pineville. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Thibodeaux, 32, 1509 Kinley Ave., Mamou. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics.
Phillip Joseph Olivier, 34, 14925 Hwy. 27, Dequincy. Hold for another agency.
Matthew Campbell, 40, 704 Hawthorne St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
MAY 15
Logan James Mayeaux, 2417 N. Freyou Road. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marlon Lee Phillips, 27, 1603 Sugarland Terrace. Attempt; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance.
Charley Gary Brister, 37, 1737 Jennifer St. Attempted first degree murder; violation of protective order; possession - schedule II narcotics.
Rushara Shawnae Richard, 36, 1093 Flattown Road, Charenton. Negligent homicide; hit and run; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; failure to report an accident; operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
MAY 16
Rusty Jude Dartez, 43, 606 C. Romero Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
Tristan Abernathy, 18, 5806 Ponderosa Road. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession/dealing firearms obliterated number/mark; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; firearm-free zone,notice,signs; violations of controlled dangerous substance law; flight from an officer.
Dontrivian Deandre Frances, 29, 522 Lasalle St. Failure to appear.
Wesley Yokum III, 40, 306 Caravan Drive, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Donald Minix, 63, 1173 W. 14th St., Crowley. Hold for another agency.
Lakisha Leslie Butler, 38, 404 Henshaw Road. Leased movables - failure to return/obtained with false info; simple robbery; identity theft.
Sean Patrick Alford, 38, 4600 Mandy Drive. Stalking; probation violation.
Raymon Dantriel Jones, 34, 526 Pesson St., Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner.
MAY 17
Elizabeth Margaret Ousley, 45, 216 Field St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycles - front lamps, side and rear reflectors.
Kaleb Ross Thomas, 27, 4055 Tuscan Shores Drive, Missouri, Texas. Failure to appear; illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500.
Gabriel James Hawthorne, 41, 106 Gideon Road, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Earl Mack Brown, 36, 1803 Anderson St. Failure to appear.
Ja’Markus Antoine, 23, 408 Copper Road. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault; resisting an officer.
Darien Dwayne Kiel Jr., 26, 513 Right Way Road, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
MAY 18
Denarius Jayon Joseph, 37, 713 Courrege St. Battery of a dating partner.
James Darrell Johnwell Jr., 44, 1305 Buatt St., Crowley. Hold for another agency.
Scott Russell Carter, 40, 1210 Eden St. Probation violation.
Justin Luke Wardlow, 20, 1001 Robertson St. Simple burglary - theft from a motor vehicle; failure to appear.
Dillon Paul Horton, 29, 1110 Walton St., #28. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Quincy Jacoby Jones, 36, 318 Hwy. 418, Franklin. Hold for another agency.
MAY 19
Brook Eldridge, 47, 100 Medearis Lane. Terrorizing; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Justin Trahan, 39, 820 S. Louisiana, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Crystal Michelle Dockery, 44, 910 Adras Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Michelle Edena Jones, 48, 210 Fandal St., Gibson. Hold for another agency.
Tina Chay’nee Williams, 19, 1147 Hwy. 662, Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Kathleen Ann Lodrigue, 38, 998 Hwy. 401, Napoleonville. Hold for another agency.
Christon Edward Charles, 41, 518 Field St. Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; simple possession - marijuana.