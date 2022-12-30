Israel Plessala, 44, 2016 Edward Provost Road, Loreauville. Five counts failure to appear; following vehicles more closely than reasonable; no driver’s license in possession; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; obstruction of justice; improper lane usage; domestic abuse battery; two counts violations of protective order.
Jessica Leigh Deglandon, 34, 1610 Emily St. Possession of schedule III narcotics - stimulants; trespassing.
Tamara Newcomb Barnett, 30, 1610 Emily St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing/all other offenses.
Quintrell Deshawn Alexander, 20, 802 McArthur Drive, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Danry Baudoin, 48, 1018 Coteau Holmes Hwy. Failure to appear.
Anthony Ray LeBlanc, 8618 Helen Drive, Youngsville. Possession - Schedule II narcotics.
NOVEMBER 19
Tiffany M. Arceneaux, 40, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Jamal Jerel Johnson, 28, 1411 Willow St. Theft of goods.
NOVEMBER 20
Michelle Lynn Agroff, 38, 114 Dorsey Road. Two holds for other agencies; failure to appear.
Amy Michelle Marsala, 53, 3318 Vida Shaw Road. Possession - schedule IV; two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; proof of insurance within the vehicle; head lamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles.
Michael Chesson, 63, 2901 Mayo St. Obscenity.
Christopher James Rodriguez, 30, 1001 W. Verdine St., Sulphur. Hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 21
Seth Gautreaux, 24, 3412 First Acres Drive, Lot 1. Two counts failure to appear.
Elijahjhuan Dandre Smith, 27, 344 Country Run Drive, #27. Failure to appear; hold for another agency.
Jamie Lynn Delahoussaye, 42, 500 Bull Tiger Lane. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; hit and run.
NOVEMBER 22
Labryant Deshawn Sparrow, 309 Lewis St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Noah T. Keonolom, 26, 626 Mississippi St. Probation violation.
Ronnphack Phethmanh, 41, 8471 Northport Drive, Huntington Beach, California. Violation of protective order.
NOVEMBER 23
Quincy Sam, 39, 516 Porter St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
NOVEMBER 24
Isaac R. Bryan, 34, 1026 Julia St. Probation violation.
Ricky Martin, 22, 905 Bank St. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; no seat belt; registration plate light required; expired license plate.