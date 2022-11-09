IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 1
Markues T. Grant, 22, 520 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Trespassing; threatening a public official; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple criminal damage to property; public intimidation/aggravated assault.
OCTOBER 2
Emily Anne Declouet, 26, 600 McIlhenny St. Possession - schedule IV; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana; turning movement and required signals; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Bradley Venturato, 26, 1518 Anderson St. Generic warrant.
Thomas Davis III, no address given. Trespassing; failure to appear.
Swana Lynn Cormier, 50, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after forbidden; trespassing; failure to appear.
Justin Trey Nolan, 26, 101 Tabor St., Abbeville. Hit and run; expired driver’s license; expired license plate.
OCTOBER 3
Donny Anthony McKinley, 21, 4752 N. Bayou Black Drive, Houma. Probation violation.
OCTOBER 4
Ross Anthony Mata, 36, 308 Teche Lake Road. Hold for another agency.
Justin Batiste, 38, 614 Shute St., Opelousas. Violation of protective order.
Kevin Joseph Touchet, 30, 1110 Walton St. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 5
Charles Allen Lee Jr., 30, 811 Dutel St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Sabrina Lynn Holland, 36, 508 Blackline Road. Rent/leased vehicle - failure to return.
Markues T. Grant, 22, 520 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Simple burglary; simple escape; aggravated escape; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property; disturbing the peace; criminal mischief/destruction/damage/vandalism.
Trevon Essie Morrow, 20, 502 N. Blake St., Lake Charles. Theft valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Jennifer Marie Reaux, 37, 502 Rynella Road. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 6
Terrance Terrell Ledet, 608 Kern St., Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal use of a weapon; negligent injuring.
Stormy Deshay Wriborg, 30, 2011 Old Spanish Trail. Prohibited acts - schedule III penalties; two counts prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; two counts simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; switched plates.
Justin Pierre Rhine, 27, 536 Lafayette. Probation violation.
OCTOBER 7
Elsia Shenike Diggs, 42, 736 Field St. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
Livis Joseph Myers, 28, 7204 LA 14. Flight from an office - aggravated; switched plates; driver must be licensed.
Lance Scott Seneca, 43, 1119 Julia St., #B. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple criminal damage to property; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; two counts forgery.
OCTOBER 8
David Soileau, 38, 401 W. Vine St., Washington. Failure to appear; domestic abuse/aggravated assault - child endangerment; domestic abuse battery - strangulation.
OCTOBER 9
Tyrus Paul Hypolite, 26, 862 Bank Ave. Aggravated second degree battery; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon; illegal carrying of a weapon.
Brandi Armentor Derouen, 45, 2611 Snapper Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; display of plate; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; failure to appear.