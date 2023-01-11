IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 13
Brittany Nicole Broussard, 33, 202 C. Stanley St. Failure to appear.
Ladarrian Lamar Bell, 29, 214 Halphen St. Battery of a dating partner; simple criminal damage to property.
Kendell Dvon Hartman, 28, 900 Provost St., #203, Scott. Armed robbery.
Quintin Tremain Russell, 31, 808 Myrtis St. Aggravated battery.
DECEMBER 15
Michael Edward Tiffany, 52, 147 Ambiance Circle, Lafayette. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Darrell Ray Harris, 45, 520 E. St. Peter St. Failure to appear.
Michael Scott Dodd, 49, 3239 Sherwood Drive, Orange, Texas. Parole violation.
Dylan Mark Guillot, 33, 129 Theo St., Lafayette. Molestation of a juvenile.
Zariq Zychonne Perry, 21, 317 Wren St., Franklin. Failure to appear; theft of goods valued $1,500 and above.
Scott Russell Carter, 39, 1210 Eden St. Two counts failure to appear.
Cariel Richardson, 24, 108 Oak View. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 16
Lester Collins, 36, 1609 Fairmont St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Charles Jefferson Guyote Jr., 33, 503 Ira St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery- simple assault; failure to appear; domestic abuse simple assault - child endangerment; domestic abuse battery - strangulation.
Travis Devone Marks, 35, 819 Morris Charles, Jeanerette. Aggravated battery.
Jarason Joseph Provost, 21, 303 Julia St. Attempted armed robbery; four counts failure to appear; second degree murder; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; resisting an officer; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; attempted second degree murder; aggravated criminal damage to property; aggravated assault with a firearm; ignoring stop sign; reckless operation of a vehicle; turning movement and required signals; flight from an officer.
Marlon Deshaun Campbell, 38, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Kailin Rene Livingston, 22, 744 Hebert St. Second degree murder.
Cornelius Kiel, 52, 704 Arton St., Jeanerette. Armed robbery; aggravated battery.
Aaron Keith Mamou, 26, 7614 April Court. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
DECEMBER 17
Emile Phillip Jovilet, 34, 4608 Hazard Road. Simple possession - marijuana; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; registration plate light required; proof ow insurance within vehicle; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Benny J. Druilhet, 213 Lake Tasse Drive. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
DECEMBER 19
Hunter Michael Guidry, 23, 103 Bullis, Breaux Bridge. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.
Calvin J. Johnson Jr., 50, 704 Twenty Arpent Road. Failure to appear.
Royce Joseph Williams, 41, 1302 Adrian St., #45. Contempt of court.
Noah James Viator, 23, 105 Wana Alley. Domestic abuse simple assault - child endangerment; interfering with emergency communication all other; probation violation.
Warren C. Segura, 51, 102 Parker St. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
DECEMBER 20
Tris Evan Madison, 30, 1031 La. 318, #5, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency; failure to appear.
Jamarcus Jaaron Allen Archon, 25, 3608 Old Jeanerette Road. Failure to appear.
Ridge M. Trahan, 30, 6205 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Parole violation.
Joshua Marshall Blanchard, 28, 4819 Perry St. Domestic abuse simple assault - child endangerment.