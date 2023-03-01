ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Mar 1, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:FEBRUARY 17Denise Reaves, 49, Hamilton St., Franklin. Failure to appear.FEBRUARY 18Davis Howard, 44, Sixth St., Franklin. Failure to appear.FEBRUARY 19Damien Perro, 38, Becky Drive, Franklin. Simple assault; remaining where forbidden.FEBRUARY 20Joseph Darby, 41, Hamilton St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault.FEBRUARY 21Ronald Lumpkin Jr., 21, Railroad Ave., Franklin. Third degree rape.Lawrence Gilton, 23, Grand Prix Blvd., New Iberia. Illegal carrying of a firearm.FEBRUARY 22Renold Hawkins, 64, Ninth St., Franklin. Simple battery.FEBRUARY 23Dereal Madison, 76, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated.Gerald Dupas, 36, Iberia St., Franklin. Theft; battery of a dating partner; violation of protective order; four counts of resisting an officer by flight. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Security And Public Safety See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian March 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Most Popular Acadiana Regional Airport fuels up F-18's Winning back-to-back Opens starts with O’Brien’s bass-zilla Louviere finds a slow approach key to nailing big bass for big W NISH take hot start into STM tourney BERRY TALES: Stein's means another 'good-bye' New Iberia police searching for felon in Friday shooting incident Highland Baptist bounced out of the playoffs by familiar foe, 51-46 Mystic Krewe de Fou of Iberia Jordan brings experience, discipline to Athletic Director role St. Martin Parish man killed in Sunday shooting in Lafayette Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit