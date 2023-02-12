IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 18
Ron Lamar Gage, 40, 830 Morris Charles St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Joshua Smith, 36, 512 Kirkman St., Lake Charles. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Michael Green, 44, 906 Providence St. Two counts failure to appear.
JANUARY 19
Micah James Wagner, 27, 6291 Canyon Rock Way, Katy, Texas. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; simple escape - aggravated escape; resisting an officer.
Britany Nicole Louviere, 26, 1018 Coteau Holmes, St. Martinville. Five counts failure to appear; prohibited acts - schedule III - penalties; simple criminal damage to property.
Joshua Ashton Breaux, 31, 2300 Teche Ridge Blvd. Two counts failure to appear.
Hunter Paul Brown, 29, 2300 Teche Ridge Blvd. Generic warrant.
JANUARY 20
James Maze Jr., 34, 815 S. Lamar St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Dillon Horton, 29, 1110 Walton St., #28. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Cynthia A. Carter, 35, 817 Agnes St. Simple possession - marijuana; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; proof of insurance within vehicle; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; failure to appear.
Sylus Vanhaverbeke, 19, 3004 Weeks Island Road, B3. Simple burglary.
Alexis Michelle Broussard, 26, 4219 Avery Island Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Scott Michael Pritchard, 54, 132 Plantation Drive. Parole violation.
Jared Eugene, 37, 1605 Captain Boutte. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
Javontrae Jakil Richard, 25, 200 Main St., Jeanerette. Two counts manufacture, distribute and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; manufacture and distribution - schedule IV; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; hold for another agency.
Royce Joseph Morris, 27, 1815 Church St., Jeanerette. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; two counts prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - schedule IV; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Kaleb Markthi Seraille, 27, 108 Ned L. St., Broussard. Hold for another agency.
JANUARY 21
Alonzo James Lewis, 20, 913 Corinne St. Simple possession - marijuana; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Donna Faye Primeaux, 48, 1419 Iberia St. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Rickey Joseph Gerard Jr., 35, 5716 Grandville St. Probation violation.
JANUARY 22
Thomas Watson, 76, 307 Colgin St. Stalking.
Jordan Michael Segura, 1602 Dehart St., #C. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.