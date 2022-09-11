IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 31
Christopher Adam Maturin Jr., 28, 5310 Norris Road, #8. Two counts failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 1
Jamal Dominique Spencer, 33, 607 E. St. Peter St. Probation violation.
Mattaja Larae Hill, 21, 628 Henshaw Drive. Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property.
Kendall Thibeaux, 36, 101 N. Sunset Blvd. Home invasion; failure to appear; two hold for other agencies; domestic abuse — child endangerment.
Shirley C. Nugent, 37, 300 S. Bourque St., Delcambre. Probation violation.
Fernanda Freyfeldt, 27, 3820 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville. Filing false public records.
Mark Lorenzo Farrier, 40, 2114 A St. Two counts failure to appear; violation of protective order; simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery.
SEPTEMBER 3
Blake Michael Boutte, 27, 5014 Brian Blvd. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated — first offense.
Jason Gerard Clarkston, 18, 606 Guillotte St., Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder; illegal use of a weapon.
Anthony Ray LeBlanc, 44, 1041 E. Hwy. 90, Jeanerette. Possession — schedule II narcotics.
Tate Anthony Ramsey, 26, 300 Anderson St. Aggravated burglary; simple assault; simple possession — marijuana; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 5
Lashawn Joseph Franklin, 48, 616 Pellerin Road, Jeanerette. Possession — schedule II narcotics; simple possession — marijuana; signal lamps and signal devices; proof of insurance within vehicle; display of plate; driver must be licensed.
Joseph Simon, 45, 1744 Brianne Drive. Terrorizing; trespassing.
Destiny Desire Bowie, 29, 519 W. Dale St. Domestic abuse — child endangerment; simple assault.
Wyomy W. Thomas, 26, 118 N. Landry Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
SEPTEMBER 6
Amber Elizabeth-Rose Autery, 39, 119 Johnson Alley, Abita Springs. Cruelty to the infirmed.
Trevor Douglas Hillger, 23, 127 Conque Drive, Lafayette. Possession — schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute — schedule I; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devon James Moore, 27, 1019 Orange Grove Ave. Manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute — schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute — schedule I; prohibited acts — distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Tevin J. Oppenheimer, 28, 1214 Corrine St., #6. Prohibited acts — schedule II narcotics — penalties; prohibited acts — schedule IV — penalties; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor.