IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 13
Shawn Paul Antoine, 29, 216 Secure Circle, Abbeville. Possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; simple possession — marijuana; ignoring stop sign.
Jerome Davis Jr., 49, 614 Charles St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Michael Steven Billiot, 58, 2312 Belle Place Olivier. Aggravated battery; failure to appear.
AUGUST 14
Jake Fred Meyers, 37, 931 St. Jude St. Unauthorized entry of a place of business; simple criminal damage to property.
Brenda LeeAnne Flores, 26, 530 Guiberteau Road, Jeanerette. Illegally supplying a felon with a firearm.
Devon Karl Marks, 25, 203 Lockette St., Baldwin. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; careless operation; no seat belt.
Joseph Monroe Landry, 41, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Ryan Paul Gary, 28, 914 Lynn Circle. Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.
Beau Casey Orson Sr., 41, 301 Dugas Road. Aggravated battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property.
AUGUST 15
William J. Moody Jr., 55, 165 W. Old Spanish Trail, Lot 37. Possession — schedule II narcotics; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts — distribution of drug paraphernalia; expired license plate; registration plate light required; driver must be licensed.
Edward Michael Polite, 29, 705 Mary St. Probation violation.
Kirby A. Clay, 30, 20 W. Admiral Doyle. Domestic abuse battery; simple assault.
Victoria Denise Alexis, 44, 616 Henshaw Drive. Cruelty to animals.
Dakayleb Paylon Mallery, 21, 912 W. End Drive. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; view out/in through windshield; failure to appear.
AUGUST 16
Jase Michael Citrano, 18, 318 East Drive. Unauthorized use of a movable; possession — schedule IV; simple criminal damage to property.
Croshauin Richard, 26, 1610 E. Martin Luther King Drive, #134, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Joachim Richard Fremin, 40, 618 Myra St. Aggravated flight from an officer; establishing of speed zones; failure to appear.
Sandra E. Bessard, 45, 209 S. Bailey St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Joseph Debuse, 35, 313 Magnolia St. Aggravated assault — domestic abuse; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Steven Ray Morgan, 58, 305 Dahlia St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
AUGUST 17
Jimmy Anthony Williams, 40, 1202 Park Ave. Aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; turning movement and required signals.
Devin Patterson, 22, 1202 Park Ave. Simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; resisting an officer; failure to appear.
Glen Orrantia, 63, 3117 Kevin Drive. Domestic abuse battery — strangulation.
Christopher W. Jones, 28, 4417 Christina St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Felix Edwards Walters, 40, 201 Charity St., Delcambre. Failure to appear.
Rene Amaya Ramos, 45, 1511 Marigny St., New Orleans. Hold for another agency.
Quinndred Batiste, 23, 308 St. Mary St. Hold for another agency.
Lois Ann Brown, 55, no address given. Aggravated battery; resisting an officer; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden; disorderly conduct.
AUGUST 18
Jakari Markell Gregoire, 27, 1608 Wallace St. Attempted second degree murder; illegal carrying of a weapon; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; firearm-free zone, notice, signs; illegal weapon (length/auto weapon) (length — auto ect); obstruction of justice; aggravated criminal damage to property.
Edward John Bahwell Jr., 41, 515 Domingues St., Jeanerette. Theft of a motor vehicle; failure to appear.