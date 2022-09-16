ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:SEPTEMBER 5Jacques Raymond, 38, Angie St., New Iberia. Cruelty to a juvenile.Dwan Williams, 38, Plantation Teche Drive, Franklin. Parole violation.SEPTEMBER 6Barry Jackson, 41, Seventh St., Franklin. Cruelty to a juvenile; aggravated assault; second degree kidnapping; second degree battery.Linda Landry, 20, Sterling Road, Franklin. Theft.Jaybrioanna Hunter, 27, Cedar St., Franklin. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 7Carissa Broussard, 38, Wilfred St., Franklin. Theft.Lysander Williams, 53, Cedar St., Franklin. Resisting by flight; no insurance; domestic abuse battery.Rodney Bowie, 44, Seventh St., Franklin. Remaining where forbidden; simple criminal damage to property; battery of a dating partner.SEPTEMBER 8Gregory Johnson, 63, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 9Jayla Davis, 31, James St., Franklin. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 10Leeshondrainique Dauphine, 22, Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 11Tyrus Anderson, 22, B St., Franklin. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 12Tia’Asia Williams, 22, Easy St., Franklin. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 13Chris Baptiste, 54, Eighth St., Franklin. Failure to register as a sex offender. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Franklin Crime Criminal Law Cruelty Theft Police Following Kidnapping Jail See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 16, 2022 1 hr ago Most Popular Father, infant child in hospital after head-on crash Man wanted for a year caught with guns, drugs Community rallies to reopen St. Francis Diner Serving Our Schools: New Iberia Police Department's Cpl. Christine Clark ‘They earned that’: NISH record first win of the season against Sam Houston, 35-14 Another deadly fire claims life of woman in RV CHS’ Junior Team’s first tournament is one to remember with 5th, big bass NISH to add three in hall of fame Jeanerette man found guilty in 2014 murder in Texas of former New Iberia resident ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit