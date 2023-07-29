IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 13
Darius Laurn Champ, 25, 1721 Jennifer St. Simple battery; violation of protective order; simple criminal damage to property.
Lazin Lamarch McDaniel Jr., 28, 7513 E. Admiral Doyle, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Shane Phillips Anson, 42, 614 San Jacinto Circle. Probation violation; possession of firearm - concealed by convicted felon; marijuana - simple possession; manufacture - distribution - possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance.
William James Taylor, 46, 5402 Norris Road. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated.
Francis Robert, 34, 1606 S. Iberia St. Home invasion - aggravated assault; parole violation.
JULY 14
Tiffany Ann Martin, 40, 513 Tartan St. Failure to appear; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycles - front lamps - side and rear reflectors.
Alton J. Smothers, 28, 288 Gardener St., Grand Coteau. Failure to appear.
Bradford Hutchinson Davis, 47, 637 Cormier St., Jeanerette. Simple battery.
Alex Castro, 18, No address given. Hold for another agency.
Kentrell A. Gabriel, 26, 1001 E. Dale St. Hold for another agency.
Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Broderick Chavone Anthony, 31, 626 Roberstson St. Failure to appear.
Adrian Blake Jenkins, 26, 701 Bayard St., Suite A. Two counts possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
JULY 15
April Hernandez Bila, 38, 99 Country View Drive, Youngsville. Child desertion.
Davante Lashar Linzer, 23, 720 W. Washington. Possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; when lighted lamps are required; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; possession of firearm - concealed by convicted felon; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; flight from an officer; violations of controlled dangerous substance.
Gregory Paul Moses, 35, 604 Louise St. Four counts failure to appear; child endangerment - domestic abuse aggravated assault; second degree battery; domestic abuse battery - aggravated; two counts domestic abuse battery - simple assault; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Cynthia Marie Prince, 42, 142 Fontenot, Rayne. Hold for another agency.
James Robert Morton, 36, 1913 Church St., Jeanerette. Intimidation; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Elgin J. Bynum, 39, 222 Mechanic St., Franklin. Hold for another agency.
Bayron Pineda, 20, 3435 Delaware Ave., Kenner. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; improper lane usage; turning movement and required signals.
Larry Douglas Stricklin, 30, 700 S. Carmichael St., Sierra Vista, Arizona. Operating while intoxicated - second offense; driving on right side of road.
JULY 16
Nicholas James Stutts, 45, 1930 Jane St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; improper lane usage.
Treshawn Deandre Lavan, 20, 1504 Coulee Kinney Dr. #212, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Skyler Ren Touchet, 37, 12733 Weston Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Shalisa Shanay Turner, 32, 1112 Abraham Roy Road. Simple burglary - theft from a motor vehicle.