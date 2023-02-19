IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 28
Kendal Green, 27, Olivia Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics’ simple possession - marijuana; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; view out/in through windshield/windows obscuring view; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; speeding; attempted second degree murder.
Blake W. Stevens, 28, 111 Domingues St., Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Joseph Thomas III, 60, 106 Isabella St., Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.
JANUARY 29
Jody Maturin, 53, 624 Exey St. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 31
Michael Tyrone, 55, 224 Hyacinth St., St. Martinville. Two counts failure to appear.
Christopher Ray Labit, 42, 5701 Coteau Road, #2. Hold for another agency.
Anuar Aguirre, 26, 832 Henshaw Drive. Third degree rape/oral; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Daisha Rene Parker, 36, 7958 Pennth Ave., #A, Baton Rouge. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
Donald Wayne Fusilier, 39, 224 CV Jackson Drive. Failure to appear.
Dakota James Benoit, 33, 415 Dorsey Road. Failure to appear.
Lorraina Lynn Bufford, 26, 6824 Matthew Road, Kaplan. Possession - schedule II narcotics; theft of items valued at $0 to $500; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Dylan Riley LeBlanc, 41, 706 Lanza Lane. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; theft of items valued $0 to $500; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; second or subsequent offenses.
Edena Marie Green, 34, 2015 W. Old Spanish Trail, #5. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Evandrick Abraham, 24, no address given. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; resisting an officer; two counts failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 1
Amoni Niquole Simon, 21, 1744 Brianna Drive. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Frederick G. Heckelman, 53, 407 Juarez St. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 2
Alex Joseph Suire, 28, 7241 E. Hwy. 92, Maurice. Generic warrant.
Jytraveous Eugene, 19, 910 S. Morgan St., #106, Broussard. First degree murder; armed robbery; conspiracy to commit armed robbery; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism; firearm - free zone/notice/signs; hold for another agency.
Anthony Charles Thibodeaux, 42, 753 Myrtis. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; tail lamps.
Elliot Charles McLean, 31, 3107 Olivia St., #41. Possession - schedule II narcotics; penalty for distribution/possession with intent.
Saliou Thiam, 37, 1118 Decatur St., New Orleans. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - third offense; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; proof of insurance within vehicle; improper lane usage; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.