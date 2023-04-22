Grace LeBlanc, 23, Collie St., Franklin. Five counts of illegal possession of schedule II narcotics; five counts prohibited acts - all schedules.
Clayborn Kiffe, 43, Bodin Drive, Franklin. Two counts domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; two counts resisting an officer.
MARCH 11
Jethro Lambert, 42, Cedar St., Franklin. Failure to appear; probation violation.
MARCH 15
LeVar Variet, 21, Pine St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace; criminal street gangs; inciting to riot; failure to appear.
MARCH 20
Kai Reed, 41, Cayce St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace.
MARCH 21
Shawn Boudreaux, 44, Martin Road, Franklin. Theft; criminal trespassing; remaining where forbidden; attempted theft.
Tondrell Perry, 38, Pine St., Franklin. Felony theft; theft by shoplifting.
MARCH 22
Joaquima Brown, 28, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Simple assault; terrorizing; disturbing the peace.
MARCH 26
Wendy Istre, 42, Oneida St., Charenton. Seven counts of theft.
MARCH 27
Stacey Grubb, 42, Iberia St., Franklin. Violations of protective order; failure to appear.
MARCH 28
Andre Brown, 42, Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Aggravated kidnapping; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I narcotics.
MARCH 29
Fantasiua Elzy, 18, Pine St., Franklin. Simple battery.
MARCH 30
Kai Reed, 41, Cayce St., Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft; simple battery.
Keenze Howard, 57, Ninth St., Franklin. Driving while under suspension.