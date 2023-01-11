ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jan 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:DECEMBER 24Bobby D’Angelo Jackson, 35, Franklin. Failure to appear.DECEMBER 26Tiffany Michelle LeBlanc, 29, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.DECEMBER 29Kwansi Mahe Collette, 46, New Iberia. Failure to appear.DECEMBER 31Donald Jude Dooley, 47, Franklin. Disturbing the peace - intoxicated; resisting arrest or officer.2023JANUARY 2Malik Daevon King, 21, Franklin. Failure to appear.JANUARY 3Stacey Lynn Grubb, 42, Franklin. Failure to appear; aggravated battery - domestic abuse battery.Melissa Anne Wetzel, 53, Franklin. No license plate light; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while under suspension; possession of marijuana.Jody Richard, 35, Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.JANUARY 4Marion Elizabeth Sanchez, 33, Franklin. Domestic abuse aggravated assault - child endangerment.Vincent P. Louviere, 38, Jeanerette. Two counts molestation of a juvenile; sexual battery. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Possession Abuse Crime Criminal Law Police Molestation Following Jail Paraphernalia Battery See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian January 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Most Popular Biologists, bass fishermen rejoice as hydrilla returns to Toledo Bend Mercury’s unveils its first all-electric outboard motor at tech show in Vegas Randall-Bashay proves to be a leader on and off the court for NISH Limiting porn in Louisiana: 'This is not your father's Playboy' Peltier races to top spot at New Iberia Pinewood Derby Saturday night New Iberia shooting now a homicide investigation ARREST REPORTS Savoie to appear on Kelly Clarkson Monday Spending for the Experience Louisiana files brief in support of fishermen Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit