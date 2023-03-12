FRANKLIN CITY POLICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 24
Javell Jack, 30, Main St., Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property.
Milton Green, 36 Willow St., Franklin. Simple battery; remaining where forbidden; resisting an officer.
Charlie Scott, 60, Franklin. Obscenity.
Michelle Fernandez, 41, Gum Point Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace; simple battery.
Trivany Layton, 38, Augustine Maze St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace; simple battery.
Kanesha Parker, 39, Eighth St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace; simple battery.
FEBRUARY 25
Alvontre Griffin, 22, Sterling Road, Franklin. Cruelty to the infirmed; simple robbery.
FEBRUARY 26
Joseph Williams, 62, Eighth St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
MARCH 1
Kimaya Joseph, 29, Morris St., Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.
MARCH 2
Jason Granger, 47, Sanders St., Franklin. Cyber stalking.
MARCH 4
Irving Lumpkin Sr., 62, Verdun Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MARCH 5
Kendell Johnson, 19, Hwy. La 87, Franklin. Three counts simple battery.
MARCH 8
Devonte Mack, 18, Blakesley St., Franklin. Terrorizing.
