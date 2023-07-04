ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jul 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 23Derrick Shawn Kirt, 46, Franklin. Five counts failure to appear.JUNE 26Rusty Shane Bordelon, 34, Franklin. Failure to appear.JUNE 27Mark Robin, 38, Franklin. Simple burglary; possession of schedule II - methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft.Desiree Rebert, 38, Franklin. Simple burglary.Gary Jones, 55, Franklin. Simple burglary.JUNE 29Christopher Lee Lumpkin, 40, Franklin. Possession of schedule I drugs; possession of marijuana. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Chemistry Security And Public Safety Most Popular There were 18 marriage applications filed with the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts Hot commodity: Amos inks with 'Bama amid nation-wide interest Day 1 results from the Iberia Rod & Gun Club's Saltwater Fishing Rodeo Port signs deal to acquire 117 acres Joseph ends long career in Iberia school system IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo results: Day 2 Big boats make early appearance on Day 2 of fishing rodeo at Point When all said & done, latest fishing rodeo 1 for the books QDog Café owner’s passion is seen on his plate ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit