ARREST REPORTS

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 7
Lilly Touchet, 31, Magnolia Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JULY 8
Raken Tillman, 20, Hamilton Street, Franklin. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; speed zone limits; driver must be licensed; ten counts stop sign violation; flight from an officer.

JULY 9
Ronnie Boatman Jr., 44, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Theft; two counts criminal trespassing; simple burglary.
Alvin Cook, 68, Anderson Street, Franklin. Theft.

JULY 12
Jaydon Richard, 18, Lee Charles Street, Franklin. Violation of protective order.
Frank Lewis, 59, Clay Street, Franklin. Child desertion.
Mercedes Williams, 20, Cypress Lane, Jeanerette. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana.

JULY 13
Henry Randall, 44, Railroad Avenue, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tyrus Polidore, 34, Twelfth Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.