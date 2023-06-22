IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 1
Earl Carlos, 40, 1125 Spencer Loop. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault; violation of protective order.
Noah Henschel, 52, 903 Chevis St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Tometrius Joseph Antoine, 44, 1016 Field St. Attempt; simple kidnapping; child endangerment/domestic abuse - simple assault; home invasion.
Quintella Terya Juneau, 30, no address given. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; trespassing; flight from an officer - refusing to give name/ID; simple escape.
Robert Polidore, 45, 125 Foxy Lane, Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.
Jaquaine Quantia Frederick, 24, 304 Weeks St. Failure to appear.
JUNE 5
Melody Maria Scialdo-Nehring, 34, 111 Coulee Road, #A, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Tyrek Areion Wiltz, 24, 718 Mixon St. Penalty for distribution, possession with intent; illegal use of a weapon; firearm - free zone/notice/signs; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; resisting an officer; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Jermaine Harding, 42, 1012 Parkview St., Jeanerette. General speeding law; expired motor vehicle inspection; hold for another agency; aggravated battery of a police officer; threatening a public official; simple criminal damage to property valued between $0 to $999.
River James Hebert, 25, 310 East Drive. Child endangerment/domestic abuse - simple assault.
Corray Jamaal Veney, 38, 210 Dorsey St. Two counts simple burglary.
Taylor Alexa Darden, 29, 133 Jena St., Charenton. Probation violation; failure to appear.
Daniel G. Ford, 35, no address given. Generic warrant.
JUNE 10
Shelly M. Kelly, 41, 6307 Gaspard Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Bryant K. Malveaux, 31, 822 Edna St. Parole violation; aggravated battery; simple criminal damage to property valued between $1,000 to $50,000.
JUNE 11
David Lyn McGee, 41, 904 Denae Drive. Hold for another agency.
Scott David Munnerlyn, 45, 3102 Lake Dauterive Road. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Shamberly S. Ceaser, 34, 303 N. Lewis St. Home invasion - aggravated assault; aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property valued between $0 to $999.
Trayton Poierrier, 23, 2142 Ritter St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; child endangerment.
JUNE 12
Salomon Vidal-Cordoba, 29, 808 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., #11A. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.
Brent Sentrell, 26, 1307 Hugh Wallis Road. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance; resisting an officer; registration plate light required; simple robbery; domestic abuse battery - simple assault; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; interfering with emergency communication - all others; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; simple burglary.
Demarkous Jervome Clay, 41, 4805 Davis Road, #1, Jeanerette. Aggravated escape; resisting a police officer with force or violence; aggravated battery; hold for another agency; probation violation; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; obstruction of justice; probation violation; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Demondre L. Watson, 27, 115 Oak St., Franklin. Probation violation.
Trevor Michael Proulx, 20, 6313 Gaspard Road. Failure to appear; view out/in through windshield/windows; driver must be licensed.
Victoria Gaspard, 33, 111 E. Oak St., Ville Platte. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
JUNE 13
Jaden James Citizen, 19, 210 Marie St., Church Point. Hold for another agency.
Brye Leewood Segura, 30, 900 W. Fran St., Delcambre. Two counts probation violation.
Jared Kyle Johnson, 33, 125 Barousse St., Church Point. Two counts terrorizing; simple assault; disturbing the peace; hold for another agency.
JUNE 14
Jon’h Terrol Malin McCalpin, 22, 1708 S. Iberia St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
Marty Edward Boatman, 67, 808 Crossland Drive. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jesse James Edmond, 36, 603 Yvonne St. Probation violation.
Abduel Teron Provost, 43, 1316 Bank St. Two counts failure to appear; penalty for distribution, possession with intent; turning movements and required signals; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Bryan Keith Dugas, 26, 413 Corinne St. Theft of a motor vehicle; aggravated assault upon a dating partner; child endangerment - aggravated; aggravated battery of a dating partner - strangulation/aggravated assault; parole violation.