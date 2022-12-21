IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 8
Blaise David Langlinais, 21, 5105 Alta B Drive. Possession/dealing unregistered/illegally transferred weapons.
Jason Eric Lott, 39, 792 Chris Road, Sunset. Generic warrant.
Tobias Anthony Boutte, 41, 810 Comeaux St. Two counts failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 9
Michael Anthony Armstead, 29, 1419 S. Iberia St. Domestic abuse/simple assault - child endangerment.
Leroy Joseph Etienne Jr., 56, 632 Field St. Carjacking; attempt; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; two counts failure to appear.
Dusten William Dore, 37, 4804 Loreauville Road. Probation violation; two counts failure to appear; probation violation.
Shannon M. Williams, 32, 900 Mississippi St., #71. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Quilan Dequan Walker, 22, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, K2. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Rickey James Buteau, 37, 212 Moresi, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Samantha Renee Jones, 39, 8544 S. St. Landry Road, Gonzales. Four counts failure to appear.
Kelly Bernard, 36, 1303 Fulton St. Two counts failure to appear.
Diamond Lanay Lewis, 21, 217 St. John, #41. Domestic abuse/simple assault - child endangerment.
NOVEMBER 10
John Edward Ray Sr., 62, no address given. Simple burglary.
Dillion Brandon Tabb, 30, 1315 Coteau Road. Aggravated assault upon a peace officer; self mutilation by a prisoner; two counts resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple assault; theft valued from $1 to $499; simple criminal damage to property; simple battery; battery of a police officer; disarming of a police officer; disturbing the peace - drunkenness.
Patrick Leo Bourque, 41, 120 Wills St., Lafayette. Seven counts failure to appear; three counts theft valued at less than $1,000; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Darrell Fogleman Jr., 51, 1732 Jennifer St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - third offense.
Jurrel A. Alleman, 40, 5102 Alleman Road. Illegal possession of stolen things; failure to appear; hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 11
Anthony Ray LeBlanc, 44, 8618 Helen Drive, Youngsville. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Travis Richard Henry, 40, 328 Daigre St. Aggravated second degree battery; violation of protective order; simple assault; resisting an officer.
Rayward Darby, 21, 808 Audrey St. Aggravated assault; trespassing.
NOVEMBER 12
Derrick Joseph McWilliams, 23, 6719 Fremin Road, #24. Two counts failure to appear; generic warrant; possession - schedule II narcotics.
NOVEMBER 13
Lana Henderson, 58, 112 Young St., Youngsville. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; two generic warrants.
Karrie Trahan, 60, 4010 Melancon Road, #9. False personation.
Brandon Lanaute, 31, 405 S. Lyman St., Abbeville. Simple burglary; principals, no seat belt.
Dena Ann Dore, 35, 529 Amb. W. Lemelle Drive. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 14
Gavin Hebert, 20, 2116 Gib Road, Crowley. Possession - schedule IV; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drew Gerard Hebert, 33, 1515 Mouret St., Jeanerette. Pornography involving juveniles.
Rodney James Manuel, 55, 141 St. Mary Ave., Opelousas. Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Shakira Janae Deal, 27, 1520 Anderson St. Failure to appear; domestic abuse/aggravated assault - child endangerment.