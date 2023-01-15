ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jan 15, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:DECEMBER 26Tony Johnson, 54, Iberia Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons.Deondric Butler, 27, Ninth Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by obscene language; resisting an officer; failure to appear.Damion Robinson, 45, Henry Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by obscene language.DECEMBER 28Dewellyn Howard, 42, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation; two counts domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.DECEMBER 29Blake Broussard, 40, Wilfred Street, Franklin. Probation violation.DECEMBER 30Carlin Stelly, 45, Magnolia Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.Billy LaJaunie, 53, Willow Street, Franklin. Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery - second offense.Tina Vallet, 53, Willow Street, Franklin. Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.Joseph Thibodeaux, 24, West Ibert Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language, possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband into penal institution.Jayla Butler, 21, Anderson Street, Franklin. Obstruction of justice; accessory after the fact.Brandon Butler, 23, Anderson Street, Franklin. Obstruction of justice; accessory after the fact.Catina Butler, 47, Anderson Street, Franklin. Obstruction of justice; accessory after the fact.Skyla Butler, 22, Anderson Street, Franklin. Obstruction of justice; accessory after the fact.DECEMBER 31Tyrelle Edwards, 23, Main Street, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden; resisting an officer.JANUARY 2Stacey Grubb, 42, Iberia Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery.Cory Pierce, 36, Iberia Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.JANUARY 3Blake Foco, 30, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Theft.JANUARY 4Victoria Conley, 44, Cole Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.Lexeanna Williams, 20, Antigo Alley, Franklin. Simple battery.Nancy Brandon, 44, Plantation Teche Drive, Franklin. Driving while suspended.JANUARY 5Jared Cowart, 37, Proctor Road, Jeanerette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.David Dugas, 36, Chatsworth Road, Franklin. Terrorizing; cyberbullying.JANUARY 7Jordan Freeman, 21, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.JANUARY 9Cody Foco, 28, Pellerin Street, Jeanerette. Theft.JANUARY 10Troydrick Johnlouis, 27, Tarleton Road, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Franklin Accessory After The Fact Abuse Crime Criminal Law Possession Police Following Jail See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian January 15, 2023 36 min ago Most Popular Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit